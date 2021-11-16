NEWS
Financial Planning
BT Practice Principals' Community goes independent

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 16 NOV 2021   12:43PM

Former BT executive Kon Costas has spun out the institution's self-licensee offering, launching his own business.

Now known as the Principals' Community, Costas has formed it as an independent and dedicated self-licensed offer with the objective of providing services and support to meet the demands of successful self-licensed businesses.

Costas said he and BT decided to part ways in the new post-Royal Commission, once it became clear adviser independence was becoming a highly valued commodity.

The BT Community had 134 members (authorising over 1300 advisers with over $50 billion funds under advice).

Costas confirmed his key team members from BT are joining him, and said he is confident he will have support from the current community for the independent model coupled with the continuity of the services and support will attract businesses to join The Principals' Community.

"I am thrilled by the opportunity to build on the existing foundations of the successful community and provide quality advice businesses the framework that facilitates the connectivity of business leaders to share insights, learning, challenges and opportunities," he said.

"In addition, the community has a strong focus on the ongoing professional development of advisers where they gain fresh insights in advice strategies, and a better understanding of the practical application of the regulatory and legislative environment through our dedicated governance team.

"The need for quality financial advice has never been more pronounced at a time when markets are volatile and regulatory oversight has never been more demanding of advisers. The Principals' Community sees its mission as helping its members in these difficult times."

BT confirmed to Financial Standard last week it would close the Practice Principals' Community from 10 December 2021, and a spokesperson said it wishes Costas and his team all the best with their independent offer.

"Following the Royal Commission, requirements from AFSL holders have become much tougher, resulting in licence holders increasingly engaging with their peers for support and business insights into how to scale their businesses," Costas said.

"Establishing a self-licensed model independent of an institution also removes conflicts of interest and risks surrounding breach reporting obligations and provides licence holders the services and support to evolve with the ever-changing landscape."

