Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

BT launches new low-cost investment menu

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  FRIDAY, 19 SEP 2025   12:49PM

BT is launching 'Focus' on its Panorama platform, a new low-cost investment menu in partnership with Vanguard Investments Australia.

Available from October, the menu is designed to assist financial advisers in delivering scalable, cost-effective platform solutions to clients with simpler investment needs. This includes people beginning their wealth journey, needing assistance with their retirement funds, or navigating intergenerational wealth transfer.

The partnership will enable a broad diversification across asset classes, as the platform allows BT to leverage its managed accounts capability and centralises Vanguard's global diversified portfolio.

Focus boasts a selection of managed portfolios and funds, including four Vanguard passive diversified portfolios with an investment management fee of 0.325% per annum, as well as seven active single sector managed funds from seven different investment managers providing exposure to Australian and global equities, and fixed income.

BT chief product officer Annabelle Kline said: "Our new menu was created in response to strong demand from advisers to support the intergenerational wealth transfer and serve clients with simpler investment needs. It enables advisers to serve a broader range of clients profitably, while reinforcing BT Panorama's position as a flexible, future-ready platform."

Meantime, Vanguard Australia head of financial adviser services Rachel White said: "BT Panorama's platform strength combined with Vanguard's investment expertise offers advisers a compelling solution to meet a wide range of client needs."

Both companies described the collaboration as the next step in offering and delivering accessible, cost-effective, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of advisers and their clients.

Read more: BT PanoramaVanguard Investments AustraliaAnnabelle KlineRachel White
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

One third of advisers use 'Big 3' platforms: Rainmaker
Financial services chips away at gender pay gap: WGEA
Medium-sized advice firms flourish: Research
Former industry fund chief in new role
BT Panorama launches first-of-its-kind private market managed account
Vanguard Super lowers fees
HUB24 hits $100bn milestone
Macquarie executive to become chief product officer at BT
UniSuper appoints new head of fixed interest
Managed account FUM closes in on $200bn milestone

Editor's Choice

APRA to hunt for new deputy chair

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:51AM
Margaret Cole has advised the Treasurer that she will leave APRA at the end of her current term on 30 June 2026.

ASIC issues interim stop orders to La Trobe Financial

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:04PM
The stop orders apply to the 12 Month Term Account and 2 Year Account under the Australian Credit Fund and the US Private Credit Fund.

CareSuper hires chief member officer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
CareSuper will welcome an Aware Super group executive as its new chief member officer.

BT launches new low-cost investment menu

ANGELIQUE MINAS  |   12:49PM
BT has partnered with Vanguard to launch a new low-cost investment menu.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media