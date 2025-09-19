BT launches new low-cost investment menu

BT is launching 'Focus' on its Panorama platform, a new low-cost investment menu in partnership with Vanguard Investments Australia.

Available from October, the menu is designed to assist financial advisers in delivering scalable, cost-effective platform solutions to clients with simpler investment needs. This includes people beginning their wealth journey, needing assistance with their retirement funds, or navigating intergenerational wealth transfer.

The partnership will enable a broad diversification across asset classes, as the platform allows BT to leverage its managed accounts capability and centralises Vanguard's global diversified portfolio.

Focus boasts a selection of managed portfolios and funds, including four Vanguard passive diversified portfolios with an investment management fee of 0.325% per annum, as well as seven active single sector managed funds from seven different investment managers providing exposure to Australian and global equities, and fixed income.

BT chief product officer Annabelle Kline said: "Our new menu was created in response to strong demand from advisers to support the intergenerational wealth transfer and serve clients with simpler investment needs. It enables advisers to serve a broader range of clients profitably, while reinforcing BT Panorama's position as a flexible, future-ready platform."

Meantime, Vanguard Australia head of financial adviser services Rachel White said: "BT Panorama's platform strength combined with Vanguard's investment expertise offers advisers a compelling solution to meet a wide range of client needs."

Both companies described the collaboration as the next step in offering and delivering accessible, cost-effective, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of advisers and their clients.