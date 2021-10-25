BT identifies Panorama outage cause

BT has identified the cause of its $147 billion platform being down for a week, with new chief executive Matt Rady making assurances for the future.

Disruption to BT Panorama started on Monday, August 2 and full service was not restored until Sunday, August 8.

In BT's quarterly update, Rady acknowledged the outage.

"I want to acknowledge the BT Panorama outage in early August. This related to the user interface and was not an information security issue, the registry system was not impacted, and cash and other investments continued to be held on the platform," Rady said.

"The underlying issue that caused the access interruption has been rectified. We've put heightened monitoring in place and a review is underway to help ensure it never happens again. We want to be a partner of choice and we thank our advisers and their clients for their ongoing loyalty."

BT did not clarify how long it took to identify the issue or what exactly the issue was.

BT Panorama is the leading platform in market share with $147 billion in funds under administration, excluding BT Corporate Super, and an 18.8% market share.

In the year to September 2021 the platform had net flows of $8.57 billion.

"We continually seek dealer group and adviser feedback to help guide everything we do," Rady said.

"As part of our ongoing investment, over the next few months we're releasing several improvements including the addition of reduced income tax credits (RITC) on advice fees for investment clients, enhancing the advice fee process for offline consent, and beginning to facilitate in specie rollovers to Panorama Super."