BT Funds Management fined $20m

BT Funds Management has been handed a $20 million fine by the Federal Court for continuing to charge commission payments to superannuation members for seven years after they were banned.

BT Funds Management charged insurance premiums that included commissions to close to 10,000 members of Asgard Independence Plan Division Two through to 2020, despite them having been banned under the Future of Financial Advice reforms in 2013.

Further, members were also changed commissions via their premiums that went to financial advisers, event where they had elected to have the financial adviser component removed from their account.

This case was one of the six filed by ASIC at once in November 2021 and the first to see a judgement.

In handing down his decision, Justice Beach made note of the fact the unlawful deduction of amounts from member accounts eroded their super balances.

The commissions charged totaled $9 million, ASIC said, with deputy chair Sarah Court adding that the misconduct "was caused by the failure to implement proper systems to ensure customers are correctly charged".

BT Funds Management was also found to have misrepresented to members in statements that they had been charged properly, despite the commissions included in the deductions being banned.

"As the Court finalises these matters against Westpac, we urge Westpac, and other financial institutions, to look at their culture of compliance and invest in systems that mean incorrect charging of fees, premiums and commissions does not occur," Court said.

BT Funds Management said it expects to complete remediation for adviser commissions by April 30. The remediation is expected to total $9.8 million and be paid to 9958 members.