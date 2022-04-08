Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

BT Funds Management fined $20m

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 8 APR 2022   4:51PM

BT Funds Management has been handed a $20 million fine by the Federal Court for continuing to charge commission payments to superannuation members for seven years after they were banned.

BT Funds Management charged insurance premiums that included commissions to close to 10,000 members of Asgard Independence Plan Division Two through to 2020, despite them having been banned under the Future of Financial Advice reforms in 2013.

Further, members were also changed commissions via their premiums that went to financial advisers, event where they had elected to have the financial adviser component removed from their account.

This case was one of the six filed by ASIC at once in November 2021 and the first to see a judgement.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

In handing down his decision, Justice Beach made note of the fact the unlawful deduction of amounts from member accounts eroded their super balances.

The commissions charged totaled $9 million, ASIC said, with deputy chair Sarah Court adding that the misconduct "was caused by the failure to implement proper systems to ensure customers are correctly charged".

BT Funds Management was also found to have misrepresented to members in statements that they had been charged properly, despite the commissions included in the deductions being banned.

"As the Court finalises these matters against Westpac, we urge Westpac, and other financial institutions, to look at their culture of compliance and invest in systems that mean incorrect charging of fees, premiums and commissions does not occur," Court said.

BT Funds Management said it expects to complete remediation for adviser commissions by April 30. The remediation is expected to total $9.8 million and be paid to 9958 members.

Read more: BT Funds ManagementASICFederal CourtWestpacAsgard Independence Plan Division TwoFuture of Financial AdviceJustice BeachSarah Court
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Westpac fined $1.5m for mis-selling insurance
COVID-19 financial advice relief to be repealed
Cryptocurrency lender Helio charged for false credit licence claims
ASIC pushes super governance improvements
ASIC takes Federal Court action against Macquarie Bank
Superhero to offer Qantas points
RBA names new deputy governor
Westpac now an open book on pay
BT superannuation lead joins Citi
ASIC extends relief for retirement estimates

Editor's Choice

CareSuper appoints new chair

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A new chair and deputy chair have been named at CareSuper.

Boys' clubs cost companies: Study

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A new study from Realindex has revealed that higher female executive participation improves company performance, while creating potential returns for investors.

Magellan suffers $1bn in outflows

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Magellan experienced $1.1 billion in net outflows from March 11 to March 31.

New head of markets, securities services at HSBC

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
HSBC has announced the appointment of two executives, a head of markets and securities services for Australia and New Zealand and a head of global banking for Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
8

Chief Economists Forum 

MAY
24

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The scope of the Quality of Advice Review under the draft Terms of Reference is:

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Unger

HEAD OF SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
As Willis Towers Watson's head of sustainable investment Tim Unger shares how he is helping asset owners turn lofty goals into long-lasting, meaningful action. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.