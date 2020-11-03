BT changes adviser fee structure

BT Index Funds has will be ceasing ongoing adviser fees (OAFs) and introducing a new feature to facilitate one-off advice fees.

BT said from 1 December 2020 it will introduce a new feature that will allow investors and their financial advisers to agree to the payment of a one-off advice fee from the investor's investment account.

The payment of the one-off advice fee will require investor consent and a specific instruction to us once investors have agreed this fee arrangement with their adviser.

"We currently facilitate the payment of OAF by deducting the agreed amount from an investor's account balance to pay their adviser in accordance with the investor's instruction," BT said.

"From 1 December 2020, we will no longer facilitate the payment of the OAF, and therefore investors will no longer be able to direct us to pay this fee from that date.

"If investors currently direct us to deduct and pay the OAF to their adviser, investors may wish to discuss this change with their adviser."

Recently, BT announced it was winding up two growth funds due to a lack of investor demand.

The BT Partner Australia Shares Growth 1 Fund and the BT Partner International Shares Core 1 Fund were terminated on 12 October 2020.