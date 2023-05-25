Newspaper icon
Brookfield looks to enter local BTR space

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 25 MAY 2023   12:47PM

Brookfield is planning its first Australian build-to-rent project, lodging a development application for a site in Brisbane.

The project, to be built at Portside Wharf, includes 560 apartments of varying size just six kilometres out of the Brisbane CBD. It would comprise two towers set on opposing diagonals to maximise views for residents and significant landscaping and amenities including BBQ areas, a pool, health and wellness spa, co-working space, gym, cinema, and resident workshop.

The area is poised for growth as it is planned to be the main athlete village for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Brookfield already owns several BTR sites globally, and Brookfield head of Australia real estate Sophie Fallman said she's pleased to be bringing that experience to Australia.

"Housing and affordability are strong investment thematics for Brookfield and we want to invest in them around the world including Australia where there are compelling tailwinds for these strategies... We believe the proposed design combines the best of our global operational advantages with a strong response to the local context and will meaningfully contribute to the community of Hamilton," she said.

Explaining further why Brisbane was the first port of call for Brookfield, residential properties managing director Lee Butterworth said, with vacancy rates at less than 1% in the city, demand for new rental properties is significant.

"This is a highly desirable location to live, next to the Brisbane River and with an array of dining, retail, entertainment and public transport at the doorstep. It is an area that has undergone significant revitalisation over the past 15 years, spearheaded by our $1.3 billion Portside Wharf mixed-use precinct. We believe the timing and Build to Rent proposal are ideal for our final legacy in this landmark location."

The building is designed by architect Fender Katsalidis which boasts a $1 billion BTR portfolio.

