NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Broken advice industry shuns everyday Aussies: AFA

BY KARREN VERGARA, ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 29 JUL 2021   12:38PM

The alarming rate that financial advice is increasingly becoming unaffordable for everyday Australians further cements the position of the rich and powerful, an inquiry heard this morning.

The Association of Financial Advisers president Michael Nowak said the broken state of the financial advice industry has resulted in two damaging consequences: advisers reaching their breaking point mentally and professionally, and Australians who need professional advice the most cannot access it.

The number of active advisers has fallen from nearly 29,000 at the time of the Royal Commission to just over 19,000, he told the Standing Committee on Economics focused on the state of the advice sector.

"Financial advisers have left the profession in droves, resulting in loss of employment for them and their staff, and their clients are losing their financial adviser. Financial advice is a people business helping the clients to understand the personal and financial goals ... The increase in compliance burden means that they are spending less time now with their clients," Nowak said.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Watch now & earn CPD

Significant legislative reforms since the Hayne Royal Commission have driven up the costs of running a practice, this includes ASIC's growing industry funding levy, and consequently pushed up the price of paying for advice.

The hearing's chair MP Tim Wilson said: "If the only people who can afford financial advice are frankly, those who are already established, the well-off and often the rich, particularly the more we front load the costs, the more likely that those who desperately need financial advice won't be able to get it, while the rich and the powerful will be able to get it and take advantage of it and only entrench their position."

Appearing in a later session, Financial Planning Association of Australia chief executive Dante De Gori said ASIC's newly estimated levy will be a 340% increase since it was introduced.

Wilson agreed that it was "completely unsustainable" and will be ultimately passed onto clients.

The issue, De Gori said, is that FPA members are paying for the levy which is being paid for activity by players that are 'no longer in the game'.

"It is not the issue of paying the levy. The question for us is the formula, we don't believe the way the formula is calculated and the way it's dispersed is equitable and fair and that's the crux of this, and we want that to be reviewed," De Gori said.

Sam Perera, AFA vice president, gave an example of the outlays a small practice is up for.

An adviser employing an associate adviser and two other support staff and servicing 200 clients will pay $3838 each to fund ASIC's industry levy, he said. They may also pay the Tax Practitioners Board levy ($700 per adviser), licensee fee (about $50,000 per year), while professional indemnity costs alone can take the total to $100,000.

"That ought to give you an extent of the ludicrous situation we find ourselves in," Perera said.

He pointed to many advisers suffering mental and health breakdowns as a result of the changes.

A study by Adam Fraser and Deakin University this year found that 73% of advisers experienced or are experiencing high levels of burnout at work; about 7% have experienced some level of depression.

Most financial advisers are small businesses trying to adapt to these reforms and need help and support, and many are suffering from depression and burnout according to those statistics, Perera said.

"It is really concerning and  we are trying to support them and we just [want to] put that to the government," he said.

Read more: ASICAFARoyal CommissionDante De GoriFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaMichael NowakSam PereraTax Practitioners BoardTim Wilson
VIEW COMMENT (1)

Related News

Advice association shutters
AFA slams skyrocketing ASIC levy
ASIC releases grandfathered arrangement findings
AFA slams new SOA measures
Regulators warn trustees of super advice fee obligations
Six new ombudsmen at AFCA
Super fund chair outlines future strategy
AFA announces new chief executive
ASIC industry levy to increase
Greenwashing scrutiny needed: Evergreen

Editor's Choice

Aware Super, VISSF merger to proceed

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
After four months of due diligence, the two super funds have confirmed they will merge before the end of the year.

Future Fund appoints portfolio strategy lead

KANIKA SOOD
The $179 billion sovereign wealth fund has promoted internally to appoint a deputy chief investment officer for portfolio strategy.

Broken advice industry shuns everyday Aussies: AFA

KARREN VERGARA, ANNABELLE DICKSON
The alarming rate that financial advice is increasingly becoming unaffordable for everyday Australians further cements the position of the rich and powerful, an inquiry heard this morning.

Channel Capital appoints distribution director

KANIKA SOOD
The Sydney multi-boutique has appointed a Queensland-based distribution director, hiring from GSFM.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.