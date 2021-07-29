Broken advice industry shuns everyday Aussies: AFA

The alarming rate that financial advice is increasingly becoming unaffordable for everyday Australians further cements the position of the rich and powerful, an inquiry heard this morning.

The Association of Financial Advisers president Michael Nowak said the broken state of the financial advice industry has resulted in two damaging consequences: advisers reaching their breaking point mentally and professionally, and Australians who need professional advice the most cannot access it.

The number of active advisers has fallen from nearly 29,000 at the time of the Royal Commission to just over 19,000, he told the Standing Committee on Economics focused on the state of the advice sector.

"Financial advisers have left the profession in droves, resulting in loss of employment for them and their staff, and their clients are losing their financial adviser. Financial advice is a people business helping the clients to understand the personal and financial goals ... The increase in compliance burden means that they are spending less time now with their clients," Nowak said.

Significant legislative reforms since the Hayne Royal Commission have driven up the costs of running a practice, this includes ASIC's growing industry funding levy, and consequently pushed up the price of paying for advice.

The hearing's chair MP Tim Wilson said: "If the only people who can afford financial advice are frankly, those who are already established, the well-off and often the rich, particularly the more we front load the costs, the more likely that those who desperately need financial advice won't be able to get it, while the rich and the powerful will be able to get it and take advantage of it and only entrench their position."

Appearing in a later session, Financial Planning Association of Australia chief executive Dante De Gori said ASIC's newly estimated levy will be a 340% increase since it was introduced.

Wilson agreed that it was "completely unsustainable" and will be ultimately passed onto clients.

The issue, De Gori said, is that FPA members are paying for the levy which is being paid for activity by players that are 'no longer in the game'.

"It is not the issue of paying the levy. The question for us is the formula, we don't believe the way the formula is calculated and the way it's dispersed is equitable and fair and that's the crux of this, and we want that to be reviewed," De Gori said.

Sam Perera, AFA vice president, gave an example of the outlays a small practice is up for.

An adviser employing an associate adviser and two other support staff and servicing 200 clients will pay $3838 each to fund ASIC's industry levy, he said. They may also pay the Tax Practitioners Board levy ($700 per adviser), licensee fee (about $50,000 per year), while professional indemnity costs alone can take the total to $100,000.

"That ought to give you an extent of the ludicrous situation we find ourselves in," Perera said.

He pointed to many advisers suffering mental and health breakdowns as a result of the changes.

A study by Adam Fraser and Deakin University this year found that 73% of advisers experienced or are experiencing high levels of burnout at work; about 7% have experienced some level of depression.

Most financial advisers are small businesses trying to adapt to these reforms and need help and support, and many are suffering from depression and burnout according to those statistics, Perera said.

"It is really concerning and we are trying to support them and we just [want to] put that to the government," he said.