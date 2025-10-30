Brighter Super launches new brand campaign

New advertisements see members lying back on hammocks carried by red balloons as they float across the Queensland landscape.

Brighter Super's new campaign is being rolled out across TV, radio, outdoor, YouTube and social media and was created in partnership with agency BCM and production house Squeak.

The red hammock carried by red balloons symbolises the confidence, clarity and peace of mind that come from being supported by a fund that truly cares, Brighter Super said.

The television advert features an acoustic version of 'I Can See Clearly Now' by Johnny Nash and a voice-over that states 'Support that carries you and your super into a brighter retirement'.

"Our goal has always been to empower our members to feel confident about their future," Brighter Super chief executive Kate Farrar said.

"We're incredibly proud of the fund we've built, one that works hard to deliver strong long-term performance, keep fees as low as possible and offer genuine, personal support.

"With over 40 super specialists across Queensland, we're always nearby to provide tailored guidance and education."

In a series of FAQs about the new campaign, Brighter Super said it keeps its marketing and advertising spend "deliberately low, with spend well below that of many larger funds". It said its budget for such things is 0.01% of funds under management, which currently sits at $36 billion.

"The campaign supports our sustainable growth and as our fund grows through trust and awareness, we can continue to deliver greater value, improved investment opportunities, and keep fees as low as possible for our members," the fund said.

In FY25, Brighter Super spent $3.17 million in marketing, communication and sponsorship expenses. This was up significant on FY24 when it spent $2.4 million.

In FY25 Brighter Super engaged media personality David Koch to serve as retirement advocate for the fund, which included producing online content and appearances at member events. Brighter Super also sponsored six episodes of his 'Your Money & Your Life' television program.