Brighter Super investments chief to step down

Brighter Super's chief investment officer has decided to semi-retire and will step down from the post on December 5.

Mark Rider has been leading the investments team for the last four years. He was appointed chief investment officer at LGIAsuper and Energy Super in early 2022.

The appointment came as the two funds prepared to integrate Suncorp's superannuation business. Rider replaced Troy Rieck.

Rider hailed from Christian Super where he led the investment function starting in August 2020. Prior to that he was chief investment officer at ANZ Wealth. He has also held key roles at UBS and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Rider winds down after a 40-year career in finance.

Brighter Super chief executive Kate Farrar thanked Rider for his leadership in constructing a $35 billion portfolio following the merger of LGIAsuper and Energy Super and the acquisition of Suncorp Super.

"Mark has done an incredible job leading our investments over the past four years, guiding Brighter Super through a period of significant growth and consistently delivering strong returns for our members," Farrar said.

"While we will miss his leadership, our members can be assured their investments remain in safe hands. Mark has built a highly skilled team of investment professionals, with significant experience in asset allocation and manager selection, and with a clear and disciplined investment philosophy - the team will continue to deliver the same high-quality performance and care for our members well into the future."

Rider said this is the right time to seek more balance after 38 years as an investment professional.

"It has been an incredibly rewarding chapter of my career. I'm proud of what we have achieved in building a strong, collaborative investment team that consistently delivers for members," Rider said.

Brighter Super is now on the search for a new investments chief.

Rider will remain with Brighter Super until December to support a seamless handover and to engage with key stakeholders, including ratings agencies, advisers and institutional partners.

Following a short break, Rider said he plans to explore non-executive opportunities, including board and advisory roles.