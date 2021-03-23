NEWS
Executive Appointments
Brian Hartzer to release leadership book
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 23 MAR 2021   12:27PM

Former Westpac chief executive Brian Hartzer will release a professional development book on effective leadership in April.

The leadership star: A practical guide to building engagement is due out next month, presents a five-point framework developed by Hartzer to maximise team engagement. In a preview for the book, he said he learnt the engagement lessons through trial and error.

Hartzer resigned from Westpac after an AUSTRAC investigation found that the bank had failed to comply with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws.

"Because of the circumstances of my departure from Westpac - which I touch on briefly at the end of this book - I am conscious that some people may dismiss what I have to say or seek to highlight differences between the lessons in this book and what they see as my failings as a chief executive," Hartzer says in the preface.

He also shared his first management experience - managing a gelateria while still at university after a family friend purchased the business out of bankruptcy.

"My ability to motivate and lead people was (apparently) woeful: I distinctly remember one young woman screaming 'You're a terrible manager!' in my face before throwing her apron on the floor and storming out," Hartzer writes.

In a section on demonstrating empathy and compassion, Hartzer writes that when leading a group of people over time "the challenges that come with human life will at some stage find their way into the workplace".

He also suggested that leaders demonstrate they care by taking the time to take an interest in employees.

"Find out who they are, as a whole person. Pay attention: notice how they decorate their workspace. Notice (but think carefully before remarking on) their family photos, awards and mementos they display, their new jacket, their fitness watch or their new handbag," he writes.

Elsewhere, Hartzer discusses staff satisfaction surveys and shares an anecdote about an entire department being made redundant at an unidentified bank.

He said thanks to the leadership of the manager who was tasked with winding up that department, staff reported 100% satisfaction even though they knew their jobs were ending.

Hartzer said this was because the manager regularly checked in with each employee, asking how their job hunt was going and how they felt.

Read more: WestpacBrian Hartzer
