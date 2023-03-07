Newspaper icon
Bravura $80m restructure underway

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 7 MAR 2023   12:33PM

Bravura Solutions has raised $80 million that will fund a business restructure under its newly minted chief executive.

Bravura announced this morning that it raised $66 million, split between a $43 million institutional entitlement offer and $23 million placement, issued at 40 cents per share.

The ASX-listed firm is confident that it will raise an additional $17 million among retail shareholders on March 13. All in all, the raise equates to about 200 million new shares issued.

Chief executive Libby Roy intends to use the proceeds for an operational change program ($22m), and fund negative cashflow and transaction costs ($36m), while the remainder ($22m) will provide a buffer in the balance sheet.

About 8-10% of the full-time workforce will be cut as part of the restructure. The group expects to save about $5 million after it offshores work to its existing India and Poland operations.

Roy flagged at the start of the year that some leadership roles would change as a result of the changes.

Chief financial officer and joint company secretary Brent Henley will move to the newly created role of chief commercial officer, while Adam Warwick was appointed chief technology officer, based in London.

Andrew Russell, formerly chief executive of Class, was appointed as a non-executive director on February 28 in a bid to refresh the board.

Russell Baskerville, managing director of IT firm Empired, was also appointed non-executive director on the same day.

Roy said that she was "pleased with the success of the institutional offer and the strong support shown by both our existing institutional shareholders and the broader investment community".

For the half-year 2023 period, Bravura's revenue dropped 11% year on year to $118.3 million.

It made a total loss of $190.9 million after reporting a $15.3 million profit last corresponding period.

Bravura SolutionsAdam WarwickAndrew RussellBrent HenleyLibby RoyRussell Baskerville
