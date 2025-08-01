Brandes launches first fund, taps Equity Trustees

Brandes Investment Partners has chosen Equity Trustees (EQT) to be the responsible entity (RE) partner for its inaugural global equities strategy in Australia.

Brandes' Global Value Equity Fund is modelled on the Global Equity strategy, which has a track record dating back to 1977.

The fund invests in diverse global equity securities based in different regions and sectors, targeting Australian institutional and wholesale investors.

Founded in 1974, Brandes employs Benjamin Graham's value investing approach. It also invests in fixed income.

The fund manager has been investing for Australian institutional clients for 25 years and is now setting its sights on sophisticated investors.

In April, the San Diego-headquartered fund manager flagged it was taking on the region, having appointed Diya Lowe as its APAC director of sales to support its private bank and high-net-worth clients.

Oliver Murray, the chief executive of Brandes, said the launch of this fund is a "significant milestone in our commitment to the region's growing wealth market".

"As investors navigate an increasingly complex global landscape, we see rising demand for high-conviction, value-driven strategies with a strong performance track record, and we believe this fund is well-placed to deliver on those expectations," he said.

Brandes Asia chief executive Anita Krishnamoorthy said the past year has been a stark reminder that reversals in markets exist.

"With the renewed interest in diversifying portfolios and going back to the basics of price disciplined stock picking, we believe this is a sound time to introduce a differentiated investment solution for Australian investors," Krishnamoorthy said.

EQT executive general manager of corporate and superannuation trustee services Andrew Godfrey commented: "Brandes is a highly respected global investment manager with a long and disciplined track record in value investing. We look forward to working together to deliver strong outcomes for investors."

"As Responsible Entity, our role is to ensure the fund operates with the highest standards of governance and compliance and we're proud to support Brandes in bringing a high-quality global investment strategy to Australian investors."