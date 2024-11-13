Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Bragg calls for Cbus to front Senate

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 NOV 2024   12:15PM

Senator Andrew Bragg has called on Cbus chief executive Kristian Fok to face a Senate inquiry over the recent legal proceedings launched by ASIC against the fund and the CFMEU scandal.

"The reason that we're having a Senate inquiry in Canberra into these issues is actually because of the data on insurance claims, which shows that so many of the super funds actually do the wrong thing when it comes to consumers filing insurance claims at the point of a family bereavement," Bragg said.

"It's clear from the Australian Financial Complaints Authority data that there are a lot of super funds that are not doing the right things when it comes to insurance claims.

"When families have a bereavement, you would expect that the super fund will do the right thing and quickly deal with the claim. In some cases, funds are asking for multiple death certificates to be produced, which seems incredibly callous. It appears that they are putting their profits before people."

Bragg's comments come after ASIC launched legal proceedings against Cbus in the Federal Court yesterday over delays in processing insurance claims.

ASIC alleges some 7713 TPD were impacted, 4366 of which took more than 12 months to be resolved and only 830 were resolved within 90 days.

Financial Standard understands that around 7500 member claims have been impacted by the days in processing since September 2022 through to this month. However, ASIC alleged this number is actually closer to 10,000 - amounting to more than 50% of all claims Cbus was dealing with in late 2022.

In response to the court filing, Cbus apologised to members and said it was working to reduce delays.

Bragg said the Senate has already requested for Cbus to appear at the Senate inquiry, a request that the super fund has declined.

"So far, they have said they won't appear. I think that is an extraordinary position for them to take," Bragg said.

"We certainly expect that the super funds, because they are the most privileged organisations in Australia, they receive all this money on behalf of Australians, that they owe a great duty to the parliament to explain themselves. And so, we have asked the chief executive of Cbus to make themselves available."

Bragg added that the Senate has the power to compulsorily summon someone and said that option was currently being discussed.

"Obviously, we wouldn't use that power lightly, so it's something that we're still working through. But the basic point is that they are an organisation which receives enormous benefits by virtue of being a super fund. They need to explain themselves to the Senate. I expect that they will, but we would rather get them to agree voluntarily, rather than force them through summons," he said.

