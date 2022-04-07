Boys' clubs cost companies: Study

A new study from Realindex has revealed that higher female executive participation improves company performance, while creating potential returns for investors.

Based on a global data set of 2500 large cap companies in 30 countries, tracking performance over more than a decade, the study found a boys' club in the executive ranks is bad news for company performance.

Companies with more diverse senior management teams were found to have about 30% higher profit margins on average than companies with lower gender diversity in any given year.

The study also found that more diverse senior management teams can generate cumulative return-on-equity almost 30% higher than their lower-diversity counterparts over a five-year period.

"The data is clear: more gender diverse leadership teams deliver better performance outcomes," author study and senior quantitative portfolio manager Joanna Nash said.

"To understand the impact of gender diversity on company performance and investment returns, we cross-referenced the gender data with multiple company attributes such as return on equity and profit margins. The analysis showed a clear correlation between greater diversity and better company performance."

Investors are missing opportunities in this area, the study concluded. The researchers calculated that investing in high diversity firms, relative to low diversity firms, can potentially generate an annual return premium of 2.5% for diverse boards and a 4% annual return premium for diverse senior management.

"The gender diversity premium has not yet been priced in by the market, meaning that investors who can identify companies with higher diversity, especially in senior management, may generate higher investor returns compared to the benchmark," Nash said.

In addition, the data revealed what the study refers to as "pink ghettos". This term is used to identify situations where female executives exist only in functions outside of the chief executive function. In particular, female executives were likely to be in human resources or to be company secretariat.

The study's authors concluded that to boost executive diversity - and therefore company performance - women need to be in the positions that are considered a pipeline to chief executive. Having female executives exclusively in functions like human resources should be a red flag, as it may identify a company that does not have diverse thought in its highest ranks.