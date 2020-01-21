Boutique shuts Aussie equities fund

A Brisbane boutique is winding up an Aussie equities fund, after an investor decided to redeem their money, representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets, just before Christmas.

Ganes Value Growth Fund was terminated on the January 15.

The fund had roughly $15.2 million in assets under management at the end of June 2019, down from $27.5 million at the end of previous financial year.

The manager, Ganes Capital Management, was founded in 2002 by Clive Gaunt and Wayne Jones, with the latter acting as the portfolio manager.

Just before the December holidays, the fund received a redemption request representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets.

In response, it decided to suspend redemptions and applications as of 23 December 2019, adding that the fund remained liquid.

"When a redemption request requires the realisation of a significant amount of the fund's assets, the responsible entity must consider that if those redemption requests are met immediately, whether unit holders who continue to hold units may bear a disproportionate burden of capital gains tax or other expenses, or whether the meeting of those redemption requests would otherwise be to the existing unitholders' disadvantage including a material diminution in the value of the assets of the fund or departure from the investment strategy of the fund," its responsible entity Fundhost said to the investors in a letter sent on December 23.

"The delay is to allow time for this analysis and determination of appropriate action by the board."

Ganes's other fund continues to run. The Ganes Focused Value Fund had about $8.5 million in assets at the end of FY19.