Boutique manager taps former Challenger executive

A liquid alternatives investment manager has added a new chief risk officer, hiring from Challenger.

Sydney-based manager Darling Macro has appointed Mark Swan as its new chief risk officer.

Swan joins the manager from Challenger, having served as senior risk and compliance manager, funds management since 2017.

In a joint statement, Darling macro co chief investment officers Mark Beardow and Greg Burke said they are "thrilled" to bring Swan onboard.

"Mark has unique experience as a hands-on manager of portfolio risk and more recently as a senior risk and compliance executive," Beardow and Burke said.

"We are strong believers in the importance of risk management and are thrilled that Mark has joined as chief risk officer."

Most notably, Swan spent almost five years as chief risk officer at TCorp, having been appointed in 2012. Prior to taking on the role, he served the organisation for a decade, including more than six years as general manager of risk.

He joined TCorp from Schroders, where he was a senior credit analyst and deputy manager of fixed interest. Earlier, he served AMP Capital for around four years as a manager in its capital markets operation, and as deputy manager of fixed income.

The fund manager was founded in 2016 by Burke, a former senior trader at Deutsche in Sydney and London. Upon leaving AMP Capital in 2017 - where he was chief investment officer of global equities and fixed income - Beardow joined the firm, which has managed wholesale investor capital, in a series of managed accounts, since July 2017.

Around a year ago the firm launched its Darling Macro Fund, which aims to "dynamically allocate long and short exposure across many liquid markets" within equities, bonds, commodities and currencies.