NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Boutique launches sustainable Aussie equities strategy
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 19 MAY 2020   12:23PM

A Legg Mason boutique that manages $20 billion has launched a new sustainable equity strategy that will use proprietary sustainability analysis instead of just relying on negative screening.

Martin Currie Australia Sustainable Equity Strategy will be managed by the boutique's 17-strong Australian investment team with Will Baylis, Naomi Bant and Matt Lambert as the managers of the strategy.

It will use fundamental analysis and proprietary sustainability assessments, as the Martin Currie takes the view that a simple SRI strategy with negative screening alone can have limitations for benchmark-relative strategies.

Hence, the new strategy will have some exclusions (companies with child labour breaches, companies manufacturing tobacco products and companies involved in production or distribution of cluster munitions).

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

But it will focus on identifying and scoring companies that: provide more benefit than harm to society, have a management focused on sustainability risk and have a clearly articulated path towards a sustainable environmental, social and economic future.

"We invest on the basis of a forward-looking evaluation of future returns, not on past performance. We believe that screens put undue precedence on the past activities of a company and penalise companies who are in fact moving in the right direction," the strategy's lead portfolio manager Will Baylis said.

It will hold about 55 securities and aim to beat the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index over rolling three-year periods. The fund is priced at 64 bps per year in management fees (negotiable, according to the PDS) and admin and other costs estimated at 13bps per year. The new strategy is targeted at institutional clients via segregated mandates.

As examples of its limited screening but stock-level sustainability analysis, Martin Currie cited three stocks: Harvey Norman, Amcor and AGL Energy,

"Harvey Norman would have passed most negative screens that RI funds use, but for us this fails our ESG analysis on fundamental governance issues," the managers said.

"Amcor has significant revenue from tobacco revenue and would fail a typical negative screen, but we see Amcor on a positive sustainable pathway given it targets by 2025 to have 100% recyclable packaging  which is the key growth focus, especially for the packaged food and beverage industry."

"An example of a stock that would fail a typical negative screen, and we also don't include in the current portfolio is AGL Energy. AGL have very high GHG emissions and as a consequence is not in the portfolio, but we continue to monitor AGL's investment into renewable energy and its sustainable pathway."

Martin Currie Australia chief investment officer Reece Birtles said: "Companies can be nudged in the right direction, and as a significant asset owner in Australia, Martin Currie can and do use our position to actively engage with company management and boards to influence positive change towards sustainability."

"Each year, the investment team conduct over 1000 meetings with company management, and also their competitors, customers and suppliers, and this gives them an ability to influence corporate behaviour to change for the better."

Martin Currie is an affiliate of Legg Mason and managed about $20 billion at March end, of which $9 billion was in Australian equity assets.

Martin Currie's co-head of global distribution Kimon Kouryialas said the development of the strategy was a direct result of discussions and engagement with investors.

"...[They]...have told us that they increasingly want to align their investments with achieving a more sustainable society, environment and economy, but also do not want to forfeit financial returns," he said.

Read more: Martin CurrieWill BaylisESGKimon KouryialasMatt LambertNaomi BantReece Birtles
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ESG performing positively: MSCI
ESG investing now mainstream: deVere
COVID-19 shines a light on ESG: First Sentier
ESG investing to remain strong through pandemic
Morningstar acquires global ESG ratings house
Global asset manager appoints local insto lead
Time to step up or face the music
Praemium rolls out investment tools, options
Major firms criticised for substandard RI approach
Regulator clamps down on misleading ESG fund names
Editor's Choice
Currency-hedged ETFs gather pace
KANIKA SOOD
Currency-hedged funds took four of the top 10 spots in ETF inflow league tables for April, in what may suggest local investors' conviction to a change in US dollar's strength.
Powerwrap inks strategic partnership
HARRISON WORLEY
Powerwrap is now the global administration partner of a New York based alternative investments platform provider.
Global investment firm appoints new head of distribution
ELIZA BAVIN
T. Rowe Price has announced a new head of distribution to succeed Murray Brewer who will retire at the end of 2020 after 14 years with the firm.
Westpac admits to failures
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
On Friday, Westpac filed its defence in the Federal Court in relation to proceedings brought by AUSTRAC regarding alleged breaches of anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing laws.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
20
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products - Video on Demand series 
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
14
Advisers Big Day Out Hobart 
JUL
15
Advisers Big Day Out: Geelong 
JUL
16
Advisers Big Day Out: Bendigo 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something i5IdlsN5