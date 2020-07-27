Boutique appoints chief operating officer

A Melbourne boutique has hired a new chief operating officer, who has previously worked in similar roles at Perennial and Prodigy.

Lewis Bearman is joining Blue Orbit Asset Management in the newly-created role effective August 4.

Bearman was most recently the chief operating officer at Prodigy Investment Partners, a joint venture between Steve Tucker and Euroz, which folded earlier this year after Euroz decided to stop funding it.

He was also the chief executive and chief operating officer of Perennial Investment Partners, and the head of operations at INVESCO Australia.

Bearman is taking over from portfolio manager and boutique co-founder Megan Talmage who was acting in the role.

Blue Orbit Asset Management chief executive Adam Randall said the establishment of the standalone chief operating role will add a significant level of operational expertise and support to the business.

"We are delighted to have someone of Lewis' calibre join the team in this senior role. Lewis' many years of experience across the financial services industry and the managed funds sectors in particular will help grow the Blue Orbit's business, as well as enable us to pursue our strategic initiatives," Randall said.

"His knowledge and depth of experience embracing all aspects of operations including developing institutional grade operating models, risk management and governance will be a significant asset to our business."

Blue Orbit was set up in 2018 and is focused on quantitative small caps investing.

Its institutional distribution is led by Julie Andrews, formerly the head of institutional at Vanguard Australia and IFM Investors director, listed equities - global investor relations.