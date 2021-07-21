NEWS
Executive Appointments

Boutique appoints chief executive

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 JUL 2021   12:33PM

H.R.L. Morrison & Co has appointed a new chief executive as the incumbent prepares to step down after 13 years.

Marko Bogoievski will be replaced by the firm's head of Australia and New Zealand Paul Newfield, effective 1 January 2022.

Newfield is also currently the chair of Morrison & Co's investment committee and a member of its management committee.

He joined the firm in New Zealand in 2008 from Boston Consulting Group and moved to Australia in 2010.

His experience covers listed and unlisted markets across transport, energy, digital infrastructure and social infrastructure sectors in Australasia, Asia and Europe, the firm said.

He was a director of Tilt Renewables from its listing in 2016 to its sale in 2021. He also chairs Australian diagnostic imaging business Qscan which the firm bought last year on behalf of Infratil and the Morrison & Co Growth Infrastructure Fund.

"Paul has been with Morrison & Co since 2008 and has developed into an excellent leader and a highly successful investment professional. We are confident he will grow and evolve the firm as it expands further into offshore markets, delivering superior returns for investors looking for exposure to global infrastructure opportunities," Morrison & Co chair Rob Morrison said.

"After 33 years and just two [chief executives], it is timely for a new leader to take the helm, bringing a new perspective to that role while preserving the purpose-driven, high-performance culture, which has been a hallmark of Morrison & Co."

Morrison credited outgoing chief executive Bogoievski for recognising and investing in emerging infrastructure themes

"He built an impressive leadership team and has established the business as a global infrastructure investment manager growing funds under management from NZ$2.1 billion in 2009 to NZ$21.5 billion today," Morrison said.

The firm was founded in 1988 and manages about $15 billion.

