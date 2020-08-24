Boe Pahari steps down

Boe Pahari has stepped down as chief executive of AMP Capital and AMP chair David Murray has resigned. The chair of AMP Capital will also depart.

AMP has announced that Pahari will step down as AMP Capital chief executive, effective immediately, and will resume work at his previous level with a focus on AMP Capital's infrastructure equity business.

AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari will assume direct leadership of the AMP Capital business on an interim basis while a search process is conducted for a new chief executive of AMP Capital.

In addition, AMP chair David Murray has resigned and stepped down from the board with Debra Hazelton stepping into the role, effective immediately.

In light of Murray's resignation, AMP announced John Fraser has also resigned as a non-executive director on the AMP board and as chair and non-executive director on the AMP Capital board.

AMP said the changes and in response to feedback expressed by major shareholders regarding the appointment of Pahari as AMP Capital chief executive on 1 July 2020.

Murray said AMP needs to continue its "transformation" under the leadership of De Ferrari with the confidence of investors, institutional clients, employees, partners and clients.

"The board has made it clear that it has always treated the complaint against Pahari seriously. My view remains that it was dealt with appropriately in 2017 and Pahari was penalised accordingly," Murray said.

"However, it is clear to me that, although there is considerable support for our strategy, some shareholders did not consider Pahari's promotion to AMP Capital chief executive to be appropriate."

"Although the board's decision on the appointment was unanimous, my decision to leave reflects my role and accountability as chair of the board and the need to protect continuity of management, the strategy and, to the extent possible, the board."

Murray's replacement, Hazelton, originally joined the AMP board in June 2019 and is a member of the remuneration, audit, nomination and risk committees.

At the same time, she was appointed to the AMP Bank board and is a member of its audit and risk committees.

In addition, Hazelton was appointed to the AMP Capital board in June 2018 and is a member of its audit and risk committee.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to acknowledge David Murray's leadership of the AMP board over the past two years as the business has tackled critical and highly complex challenges in AMP's transformation program," Hazelton said.

"Under my leadership, the board will focus on working with Francesco and his leadership team to deliver long term value for our shareholders and clients by executing the transformation strategy. I am determined to restore the trust and confidence of our clients, shareholders and employees."

Hazelton has over 30 years experience in global financial services, including as the local chief executive of Mizuho Bank in Australia and Commonwealth Bank (CBA) in Japan.

She has expertise across fixed interest, treasury, institutional banking, risk management and financial markets.

Hazelton is also a non-executive director on the boards of Treasury Corporation of Victoria, Persol Australia Holdings and the Australia-Japan Foundation.

Her previous board experience includes Australian Financial Markets Association (AFMA), Asia Society and Women in Banking and Finance.