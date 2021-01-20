NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Boards suffer from disconnect between risk, strategy
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 JAN 2021   12:40PM

New research from Deloitte has found there is a disconnect between boards' risk appetite and effective strategic planning, which it said is threatening companies' ability to take on risk.

The report, Refocus on Risk to Thrive, was based on interviews with 75 board and management representatives of Australia's largest public and private organisations in late 2020.

It found almost all (93%) of Australia's largest organisations believe the COVID-19 crisis has presented opportunities for them, as they look to 2021.

However, 68% would have higher confidence in achieving their objectives if there was a stronger alignment between strategy and risk appetite.

Deloitte said that while business confidence is at pre-crisis heights, there are justified concerns that Australian businesses are not backing themselves and taking the risks required to thrive.

It said business needs to rethink its approach to risk and more explicitly connect its risk appetite to strategic decisions to make the most of the coming year.

Report principal author Jerome Nyssen said the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated many of the disruptors anticipated by Australian organisations and introduced others that could not have been foreseen.

"These disruptive forces have impacted organisations in very different ways. For some, it has reinforced their strategic plans, enabled an acceleration of their implementation, and driven growth. For many, it has exposed weaknesses in governance, strategy, operating models and culture," he said.

"The changes occurring are presenting opportunities, but in order to realise these opportunities we must gain comfort taking and managing risk in an uncertain environment."

Nyssen said the gap between business confidence and business behaviour is of particular concern.

"Whilst our recent Business Outlook report demonstrates business confidence is now at pre-crisis heights, there are justified concerns that Australian businesses are not backing themselves," Nyssen said.

"Business lending is down, mergers and acquisition deal volumes are down, and share buy backs by listed organisations are up."

The research found four key areas of development that organisations should focus on to give themselves the confidence to take risks.

These include: better alignment of strategy, risk appetite and culture setting processes, improved quality of risk data and risk reporting, increased management accountability for performance within risk appetite and using risk appetite as a tool to influence risk culture.

The research found that many boards have not established clear alignment between their organisation's strategic plans, risk appetite and culture, and this is directly impacting their ability to achieve their objectives.

It highlighted the board and management were commonly disconnected, with management more likely to indicate that their organisation's definition of risk appetite was adding limited value to decision making processes such as strategic planning.

Equally, poor quality risk data, and highly manual reporting processes, have undermined the ability of boards and management teams to make risk intelligent decisions.

This low level of confidence in data quality is driven by the highly manual nature of risk reporting processes, particularly in the areas of non-financial risk which have not been prioritised for digitisation beyond establishment of general governance, risk and compliance applications.

Additionally, the research found management are not clear on how much risk they are prepared to take to achieve their objectives, or how to effectively operationalise the board's risk appetite. Reflective of this, risk appetite is poorly communicated and understood within most organisations.

Finally, the report said boards and management are not clear enough on how to use the definition of risk appetite to influence their organisation's culture and improve their ability to take calculated risks.

It found considerable difficulty is still being experienced in establishing effective and practical frameworks which ensure the alignment of the organisation's strategy, risk appetite and culture.

"The pandemic has shown Australian business the value of clearly defining their risk appetite and using this to inform the strategic decisions they make," Nyssen said.

"With the increasing potential for an Australian economic recovery in 2021, now is the time to build on the lessons learnt from 2020, and build cultures which are comfortable with taking and managing risk.

Read more: DeloitteJerome Nyssen
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC slams auditors
Sayers hires tech experts, launches new unit
LGBTI+ leaders list 2020 revealed
Audit inquiry overlooks vertical integration
Market rebound leaves behind active managers
COVID-19 dampens CFO outlook
New chief risk officer at Maple-Brown Abbott
Australian Unity names chief executive
Vale Ian Perkins
Job vacancies up 15%: Research
Editor's Choice
State Super names new chief investment officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   2:11PM
State Super has appointed a new chief investment officer, replacing Gary Gabriel who departed for VFMC last year.
ATO releases finding from super survey
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:42PM
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has released the key takeaways from its bi-annual survey of APRA-regulated super funds.
Global equities continue to soar: Report
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:17PM
Global equities fared better than Australian equities in the three years to September on a risk adjusted-basis, a new RMetrics report finds.
Raiz launches custom portfolio option
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:04PM
Raiz has introduced a new custom portfolio option that will enable clients to gain more control over their portfolio allocations.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something O2bcnp6C