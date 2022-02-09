NEWS
Executive Appointments

Boards still lagging on diversity

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 FEB 2022   12:39PM

The latest report from Deloitte and 30% Club Australia questions whether boards are fit for purpose, especially when lacking diversity of experience or background.

The report, titled Bold moves in the boardroom, asked whether boards are set up to navigate an increasingly complex, global and unstable landscape.

It found that the post-pandemic operating environment requires greater diversity of thinking to better respond to risks and maximise opportunities.

And, the research suggested that to find directors capable of navigating this complexity boards need to change the ways they recruit and look further afield.

To do this, boards need a proactive and supportive chair.

The report came up with six recommendations for improving the performance of boards: open a discussion to scope the future context; invite an independent review of existing capabilities, skills and traits; broaden the brief and search for directors in new fields for missing capabilities and skills; audit board nomination processes and outcomes; tell the story; and chairs should be bold in pushing for greater diversity of thinking.

"The challenges presented to boards as they steered their organisations through the COVID-19 crisis have irrevocably impacted so many aspects of governance," Deloitte Australia chair Tom Imbesi said.

"This report outlines several specific and actionable measures for chairs to become true advocates for diversity, resulting in better board decisions.

"We also highlight great examples of leaders who bravely champion diversity, making strategic choices and patiently searching for new board talent to augment the skills mix of experienced board members."

30% Club Australia chair Nicola Wakefield Evans added: "This report challenges boards to think much more broadly about the talent pool and in doing so, draw more heavily on the many women who excel at, and have experience in, these areas critical to Australia's success."

Read more: DeloitteNicola Wakefield EvansTom Imbesi
