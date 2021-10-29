BNP Paribas scores new FX mandate

BNP Paribas has been appointed by a boutique manager to manage its FX execution in a range of developed market currencies.

Northcape Capital tapped BNP Paribas for its portfolio of middle office clients, BNP Paribas has an existing portfolio administration and custody mandate with the firm.

The mandate involves BNP Paribas enhancing an existing proprietary FX service already in place for custody clients and expanding its Middle Office FX solution (MOFX) to Asia pacific clients.

MOFX is designed to enable asset managers to execute FX transactions earlier in the trade lifecycle - at the middle office level instead of custody level - which should optimise efficiency of execution and enhance controls.

"Northcape was seeking a fully integrated foreign exchange solution that would allow for ease of settlement for their funds and mandates held with several different custodians," BNP Paribas Securities Services global head of client management, FX and passive currency overlay Marie Charlotte said.

"In response, we expanded the MOFX model, a key innovation in AutoFX, which provides optimised, harmonised, transparent execution coupled with competitive FX rates and settlement across different global custodians."

"This fully automated FX solution allows the asset manager to focus on their investment strategy, knowing their FX needs and requirements are automatically taken care of. Foreign exchange plays a key role in executing successful trades and, as such, we are already seeing significant appetite among our buy-side clients for this new solution."

Northcape Capital head of investment operations Sean Cunningham said the expanded partnership should lead to further efficiencies.

"As an investor on behalf of funds and mandates, our focus was on ensuring we were providing the best result for our clients. The efficiencies realised with this new operational infrastructure saw a reduction in FX execution lag and an added degree of transparency in the granularity of transactional data received," he said.

"We have been pleased with the implementation of the service given it spanned multiple custodians and global locations. We continue to be encouraged by the results of the programme and are optimistic for its future in our operation."