BNP Paribas names two new global heads

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 11 JUL 2025   12:35PM

Following the completion of BNP Paribas' acquisition of AXA Investment Managers' (AXA IM) on July 1, BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) has named two new global heads for the combined alternatives business.

Isabelle Scemama will lead the combined alternatives capabilities, across AXA IM Alts, AXA IM Prime, BNPP REIM and BNPP AM's Private Assets, in addition to her current role as global head of AXA IM Alts.

The combined structure brings together over $533 billion (€300 billion) in alternatives AUM, across real estate, infrastructure, private debt and alternative credit, and private equity, establishing the largest alternatives investment management platform in Europe.

In addition, Rob Gambi has been appointed to lead the combined liquid investment capabilities, across AXA IM Core and BNPP AM, in addition to his current role as global head of investments at BNPP AM.

Both Scemama and Gambi are reporting to AXA IM and BNPP AM chief executive Sandro Pierri.

"These appointments are intended to guide the investment platforms through the period of integration," Pierri said.

"I have complete confidence in Isabelle and Rob's exceptional leadership abilities to guide our teams through this transition. Their deep expertise and proven track records will be instrumental in ensuring continuity and driving us forward, as we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our clients."

Scemama joined AXA IM - Real Assets in 2001 to develop the third-party business. Before taking the responsibility of the full fund management activity of AXA IM - Real Assets. She was later appointed chief executive of AXA IM - Real Assets in 2017, and global head of AXA IM Alts in 2020.

Gambi joined BNPP AM in 2019. His previous leadership roles include chief investment officer at Henderson Global Investors and global head of fixed income at UBS Global Asset Management.

