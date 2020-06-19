NEWS
Executive Appointments
BNP Paribas appoints APAC custody lead
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 19 JUN 2020   10:08AM

BNP Paribas Securities Services has named a new head for its APAC business, as it looks to further expand in the region.

Franck Dubois has been appointed as head of Asia Pacific for BNP Paribas Securities Services, commencing September 1 and based in Hong Kong.

He will replace Mostapha Tahiri who took on the role in February 2019. A spokesperson for BNP Paribas said Tahiri is leaving the group to pursue other opportunities.

"Mostapha leaves in place an exceptionally-positioned business that Franck will continue to grow with the support of our market-leading team," the spokesperson said.

Dubois currently leads Securities Services for France and Belgium, a role he has held for nearly five years. In all, he has been with BNP Paribas for 27 years, having commenced with the business in 1993 in an operations role.

He has held a number of positions over the years, including chief operating officer of BNP Paribas Securities Services in Luxembourg and global head of operations, asset and fund services.

"With Franck's deep industry knowledge, we are confident that our business will continue to grow for our clients across Asia Pacific. Franck brings with him direct experience from our biggest markets in Europe, as well as knowledge of the local environment having previously worked in Hong Kong," BNP Paribas chief executive of CIB Asia Pacific Paul Yang said.

His appointment comes as BNP Paribas looks to establish itself as a dominant player in the APAC custody sector, having increased its assets under custody in the region over the last six years by an average of 18% annually.

"Franck brings a wealth of client and operations experience to this important role in charge of one of our fastest-growing regions. Under his leadership, we intend to continue to grow our business in Asia Pacific, positioning ourselves as a long-term partner to our clients and accompanying them in their domestic and international development," BNP Paribas Securities Services global head of territory management Alessandro Gioffreda said.

Dubois will report to both Yang and Gioffreda.

Read more: BNP Paribas Securities ServicesAlessandro GioffredaFranck DuboisMostapha Tahiri
