Blame put on businesses for JobKeeper error

Treasury and the Australian Taxation Office have issued a joint statement in relation to the reporting error in the estimates of the number of employees likely to access the JobKeeper program.

The enrolment forms completed by over 910,000 businesses who self-assessed as eligible under the scheme indicated that the program would cover around 6.5 million eligible employees.

The ATO said its review found around 1000 businesses appear to have made "significant errors" when reporting the estimate of eligible employees on their enrolment form.

"The most common error was that instead of reporting the number of employees they expected to be eligible, they reported the amount of assistance they expected to receive," the letter said.

"For example, over 500 businesses with 'one' eligible employee reported a figure of '1500' (which is the amount of JobKeeper payment they would expect to receive for each fortnight for that employee)."

The reporting error came to light as the ATO and Treasury began analysing the amounts being paid out under the scheme, reconciling these with the estimates provided by enrolled businesses of the likely number of eligible employees.

"It was not picked up by the ATO earlier as their primary focus in the first fortnight of JobKeeper payments was on ensuring that JobKeeper payments were paid promptly to those eligible for them, and not paid to those who were ineligible," the organisations said.

"These initial estimates from businesses of employees covered are not linked to payments, and so were not as carefully analysed."

The letter said the reporting error has no consequences for JobKeeper payments that have already been made to eligible businesses, as payments under the scheme depend on the declaration that an eligible business makes in relation to each and every eligible employee.

"This declaration does not involve estimates and requires an employer to provide the tax file number for each eligible employee," the letter said.

"By contrast, the only use of the information collected in respect of the reporting error was to provide an early estimate of the number of expected employees likely to access the JobKeeper program."

As of May 20 this year, 910,055 businesses had enrolled in the JobKeeper program.

Of those, 759,654 made claims in relation to their eligible employees and had their applications processed.

This resulted in $8.7 billion of approved payments to those 759,654 businesses, covering around 2.9 million employees.

Around 97% of claims have been paid to employers within three business days of employers making the employee declaration.

The ATO said around 150,000 enrolled businesses are yet to complete their employee declaration, which is required before payments can be made.

"Employers can still apply up to May 31 for payments made in April," it said.

"Moreover the program will remain open to businesses that meet the eligibility criteria at any time over the six months it is in operation."

In light of the take-up of the scheme to date, remaining enrolments, and that the scheme remains open to new registrations, Treasury said it now expects the number of employees likely to be covered under the JobKeeper program to be around 3.5 million.

"JobKeeper is a demand driven program which was designed to support eligible employees in businesses that have experienced a significant fall in their turnover," it said.

"At the time the JobKeeper program was developed, Treasury estimated that around 6.5 million employees would access the program."

"This estimate was developed at a time when Coronavirus cases were growing significantly in Australia and restrictions were being tightened across Australia and much of the world."

Treasury's revised estimate of the cost of the JobKeeper program is around $70 billion.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.