Investment

Blackstone one step closer on Crown deal

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 10 JUN 2022   12:16PM

The NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority has affirmed Blackstone's suitability to hold a casino license in NSW. This latest regulatory approval paves the way for the private equity manager to become the operator of the Crown Sydney casino.

Blackstone being given the regulatory green light has accelerated the manager's proposed acquisition of Crown; a move that an overwhelming majority of Crown shareholders voted in favour of at a May 2022 meeting.

Having attained regulatory approval in both NSW and Victoria, the Blackstone takeover scheme is now dependent on regulatory approval in Western Australia and following this a final Federal Court hearing.

Authority chairperson Philip Crawford said Blackstone had been subject to an extensive probity assessment that examined its capacity to address the risks and issues of concern identified in the Bergin Report.

"The probity assessment has also resulted in certain persons being approved to become 'close associates' of Crown Sydney," Crawford said.

"These approvals are a key step in the Authority's ongoing work to ensure Crown Sydney is able to fully meet its undertakings for major operational, governance and structural reforms.

"As the prospective owner of Crown Resorts, Blackstone has been required to demonstrate the highest standards of probity as well as a commitment to deliver the full suite of operational changes recommended by the Bergin Inquiry.

"This commitment is vital to ensure Crown Sydney is free from criminal influence and properly manages the risks of harm associated with casino activities."

Crawford added that Blackstone had been required to meet certain conditions under a private equity model of ownership.

Read more: BlackstoneCrown SydneyGaming AuthorityPhilip CrawfordBergin InquiryCrown ResortsFederal Court
