Investment
BlackRock reinforces commitment to ESG
BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 JAN 2021   12:40PM

BlackRock will push companies to disclose plans for their transition to a net-zero carbon economy, chief executive Larry Fink stated in his annual letter to company leaders.

Fink's annual letter to chief executives sets the engagement agenda for the year with the companies in which the global fund manager is invested. This year's letter is focused on the global transition towards a net zero economy, and what that means for companies and investors.

Fink linked the fault lines exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the global threats of climate change in his letter.

"I believe that the pandemic has presented such an existential crisis - such a stark reminder of our fragility - that it has driven us to confront the global threat of climate change more forcefully and to consider how, like the pandemic, it will alter our lives," Fink said.

"It has reminded us how the biggest crises, whether medical or environmental, demand a global and ambitious response."

Fink's letter particularly noted that data and disclosure of net zero transition plans is essential, because it allows grater assessment of sustainability risks. To that end, BlackRock is supporting the move to a single disclosure standard so investors can better evaluate long-term return potential.

"This is why last year, we asked all companies to report in alignment with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), which covers a broader set of material sustainability factors," Fink said.

"We are greatly encouraged by the progress we have seen over the past year - a 363% increase in SASB disclosures and more than 1700 organisations expressing support for the TCFD."

BlackRock released both SASB and TCFD reports.

Fink said that in response, BlackRock has implemented a "heightened scrutiny" in active portfolios as a framework for managing securities that pose significant climate risk.

"We expect the issuers we invest in on our clients' behalf to be adequately managing the global transition towards a net zero economy," Fink said.

"While many companies are energetically preparing for this evolution, others that are not adequately prepared present a risk to our clients' portfolios. As part of our heightened scrutiny framework for embedding sustainability risk into our active investment process, and using our full set of risk management tools, we will be establishing a "focus universe" of holdings that present a particularly significant climate-related risk."

Those risks include high carbon intensity today, insufficient preparation for the net zero transition and low reception to BlackRock's investment stewardship engagement. Where companies are not progressing on those risks, BlackRock will vote against management in index portfolio-held shares and will also consider divestment in discretionary active portfolios because of the risk to client returns.

Fink noted that the "tectonic shift" to sustainable investments is accelerating, and this transition presents a historic investment opportunity, particularly in the energy sector.

Fink's letter also noted that stakeholder connections drive returns, meaning that the more that a company can link its purpose and strategy to delivering value to stakeholders - customers, employees, and communities - the more it will produce long-term, durable profits for shareholders. This fits into the climate transition narrative and BlackRock's belief that embracing a stakeholder model will drive higher stock valuations.

"Over the course of 2020, we have seen how purposeful companies, with better environmental, social, and governance (ESG) profiles, have outperformed their peers," Fink said.

"During 2020, 81% of a globally-representative selection of sustainable indexes outperformed their parent benchmarks. This outperformance was even more pronounced during the first quarter downturn, another instance of sustainable funds' resilience that we have seen in prior downturns. And the broader array of sustainable investment options will continue to drive investor interest in these funds, as we have seen in 2020."

