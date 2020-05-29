NEWS
Investment
BlackRock iShares launches two ETFs
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 29 MAY 2020   12:40PM

iShares today listed two exchange traded funds on the ASX that invest in Australian corporate bonds.

The iShares Yield Plus ETF (IYLD) tracks a customised Bloomberg index that measures the performance of the Australian corporate bond market after excluding issuance from the big four banks.

IYLD is targeting 0.75% to 1% yield margin over the RBA cash rate and will charge 12bps per year as fees.

The second launch, iShares Core Corporate Bond ETF (ICOR), invests in Bloomberg AusBond Credit 0+ Yr Index and will charge 0.15bps per year in management fees.

Outside of the index, BlackRock will use ESG screens for both ETFs to exclude companies involved in controversial weapons, fossil fuels, tobacco, civilian firearms and UN compact violators. They will also exclude securities like convertible notes, zero coupon notes, private placements, CDOs, CBOSs, hybrids.

The launches take iShares' fixed income product suite to eight ETFs in Australia.

"We're excited to add iShares Yield Plus ETF and iShares Core Corporate Bond ETF to our existing fixed income ETF suite, particularly in the current backdrop of ultra-low interest rates and reduced equity dividends," iShares head of Australasia Christian Obrist said.

"Designed with investors' needs in mind, both funds aim to provide attractive, stable income streams via exposure to a diversified portfolio of high-quality Australian investment grade corporate bonds. Investors will also benefit from investing in institutional quality ETFs that meet daily liquidity and transparency demands."

