BlackRock backs stablecoin issuer

Circle Internet Financial has entered into an agreement for a $400 million funding round with investments from BlackRock and Fidelity Management and Research.

The global internet finance firm is also the issuer of USD Coin (USDC), one of the fastest growing dollar digital currencies with over US$50 billion in circulation.

In addition to its corporate strategic investment and role as a "primary asset manager of

USDC cash reserves", BlackRock has entered into a broader partnership with

Circle, which includes exploring capital market applications for USDC.

As demand for dollar digital currency and related financial services continues to scale globally, the new funding will support Circle's continued strategic growth, the company said.

"Dollar digital currencies like USDC are fuelling a global economic transformation, and

Circle's technology infrastructure sits at the centre of that change. This funding round will drive the next evolution of Circle's growth," Circle co-founder and chief investment officer Jeremy Allaire said.

"It's particularly gratifying to add BlackRock as a strategic investor in the company, and we look forward to developing our partnership."

The funding round is expected to close in the second quarter.