BlackRock appoints to new research role

Elaine Wu has been appointed to the newly created role of managing director, APAC head of research for BlackRock Sustainable Investing (BSI APAC).

Adding over 14 years of experience in equity research, Wu will drive the research agenda for BSI APAC and oversee the firm's sustainability research across the region.

Based in Hong Kong, she will report to head of BSI APAC, Emily Woodland and partner with global sustainability research colleagues across investment platforms.

She will also work closely with business and investment partners in APAC to strengthen research and analysis that focuses on the link between sustainability and financial materiality.

Wu was most recently head of Asia ex-Japan ESG and utilities equity research at J.P. Morgan, where she spearheaded ESG research for the firm. Prior to that, she worked at both Nomura and Lehman Brothers.

Commenting on her appointment, Wu said: "Sustainable investing is a complex and continuously evolving space, and meaningful insights require discipline and rigor.

"I am keen to incorporate an APAC-based perspective into BlackRock's ongoing work in the space to better respond to regional and global client interest."

Woodland added: "Clients are increasingly turning to us to help them connect data, investment strategies, and sustainability insights to build better portfolios, especially in Asia."

"Our ability to do this has long depended on the bedrock of rigorous quantitative and qualitative research, and Elaine's deep capabilities will supercharge our clients' access to the latest research and insights they're asking for to reach their investment goals."