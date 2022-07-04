BlackRock appoints head of iShares, index investment

BlackRock has named Jason Collins as its head of iShares and index investments for the Australian and New Zealand region, effective immediately.

The new role encompasses BlackRock's iShares and index investments business.

The duties will be in addition to his current responsibilities as deputy head of Australasia, working across strategic initiatives with high-level responsibility for enterprise relationships in the region.

Collins joined BlackRock in 2013 and is a member of the Australian board. He was appointed to the deputy head role in February this year.

James Kingston previously held the role head of iShares since July 2021, he oversaw the ETF and iShares side of the business. In April he moved across to the wealth business and was appointed head of Wealth Solutions Australasia.

BlackRock head of Australasia Andrew Landman said with nearly a decade-long track record in building the local BlackRock franchise and over 20 years of investment industry experience, Collins has an in-depth understanding of the needs of all types of Australian investors.

"From wealth advisers building model portfolios for their clients to superannuation funds looking to build scale and access global insights," he said.

Landman added that the focus of the local iShares franchise has always been to offer institutional-quality, cost-effective portfolio building blocks and key thematic exposures in response to wealth and institutional client needs.

"We have an unwavering commitment to our partners to help them deliver the best outcomes for their end-investor clients and members," he said.

"As a champion of investor education, I'm delighted to see Jason lead the next phase of indexing growth in the region to help more Australian investors realise the benefits of our iShares and index investments business including convenience, affordability, transparency, and resilience."

BlackRock Head of iShares and index investments Asia Pacific Peter Loehnert also commented on the appointment: "Australia is home to one of the most mature ETF markets in the world, we are delighted to have a seasoned, high-calibre individual like Jason take on the role to support our clients."

Loehnert said it is a priority in the Asia Pacific region to evolve the delivery of the iShares platform and better meet client needs.

"This includes using iShares ETFs for tactical asset allocation to core portfolio building blocks and whole portfolio solutions. Jason will accelerate our efforts in Australasia to democratise investing to help a broader base of investors achieve their long-term financial goals," he said.