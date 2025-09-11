Newspaper icon
Binance, Franklin Templeton in digital asset partnership

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  THURSDAY, 11 SEP 2025   12:40PM

Binance and Franklin Templeton have collaborated to accelerate the adoption of digital asset securities.

Binance hopes to combine its global trading infrastructure and investor reach with Franklin Templeton's expertise in tokenisation of securities.

"As these tools and technologies evolve from the fringes to the financial mainstream, partnerships like this one will be essential to accelerating adoption," said Sandy Kaul, head of innovation at Franklin Templeton.

US President Donald Trump recently signed the first major cryptocurrency law to build regulations around stablecoins, which is deemed to push the mainstream adoption of the asset class.

As investors look for opportunities in tokenised securities, Roger Bayston, executive vice president and head of digital assets at Franklin Templeton, said working with Binance can deliver breakthrough products that meet the requirements of global capital markets.

He adds that the goal is to move tokenisation from concept to practice for clients and help portfolio construction at scale.

"Our strategic collaboration with Franklin Templeton to develop new products and initiatives furthers our commitment to bridge crypto with traditional capital markets and open up greater possibilities," said Catherine Chen, head of VIP & institutional at Binance.

More details on the product launches will be shared later this year.

