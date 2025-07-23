Binance appoints new head of Australia

Binance has welcomed a fintech founder to the position of general manager, Australia and New Zealand to embrace the next wave of digital assets across the region.

Matt Poblocki, who carries expertise across the commercial, legal and regulatory landscapes, was appointed to the role.

Poblocki will remain focused on streamlining the platform's commercial strategy and product offerings proactively with regulators, while enforcing robust compliance framework to ensure safe access to the digital asset economy, Binance said.

Poblocki brings 20 years' experience across various sectors, including senior executive roles at Matrix Advisory, PayPal, Afterpay, eBay, and more across the international market.

Notably, he has worked with various regulators, including APRA, RBA, AUSTRAC and the ACCC.

Aside from his role at the cryptocurrency platform, Poblocki is simultaneously the co-founder of Swarmer, an equity crowdfunding platform.

Commenting, Binance chief executive Richard Teng said Poblocki's combination of legal expertise and commercial acumen will help scale the business.

"Matt brings an exceptional track record of scaling some of the most recognisable fintech brands across complex, highly regulated markets," Teng said.

"He brings a unique ability to connect governance leadership with commercial strategy. His appointment reinforces our commitment to the Australian and New Zealand markets and to building a sustainable digital asset ecosystem for the long term."

Poblocki said Australia presents a unique opportunity for digital assets.

"Few markets are as digitally capable and commercially dynamic as Australia. With a strong ecosystem, a progressive policy environment, and millions of Australians already engaging with crypto, we have a real opportunity to lead responsibly on the global stage," Poblocki said.

"I'm excited to help shape the next chapter of growth and innovation for digital assets in Australia and New Zealand and energised by the opportunity to pair Binance's global expertise with local momentum to build a trusted future for crypto in our region."