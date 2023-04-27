Newspaper icon
Superannuation
Biggest super funds face human rights complaints

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 27 APR 2023   12:43PM

Traditional Owners of three First Nations and superannuation fund members have filed human rights complaints against Australia's top 20 super funds.

Yesterday, Tiwi Islander, Larrakia and Gomeroi/Gamilaraay Traditional Owners sent human rights complaints to Australia's largest superannuation funds, including AustralianSuper, Rest, and Hostplus, regarding their investment in Santos Limited and its proposed Barossa and Narrabri gas projects.

Complaints were also sent to the trustees of AMP, Australian Retirement Trust, Aware Super, Brighter Super, BT, Cbus, Colonial First State, Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation, Equipsuper, ESSSuper, GESB, HESTA, MLC Super, OnePath, State Super, Super SA, and UniSuper.

The complaints set out the serious human rights impacts of the Barossa/DLNG projects on the Tiwi and Larrakia people, and the Narrabri project on the Gomeroi/Gamilaraay people. The impacts include serious risks to the spiritual, cultural and economic rights of Traditional Owners and the failure to obtain free, prior and informed consent.

Market Forces, an activist group said: "Santos' polluting projects threaten the spiritual and cultural lives of Indigenous communities. They risk damage to sacred sites, the environment and the livelihoods of Traditional Owners."

"The Barossa and Narrabri projects risk spills, pipeline eruptions and devastating impacts on the local environment including clean water, precious wildlife, threatened marsupials, endangered birds, dugong, turtles and other sea animals."

Equity Generation Lawyers, the firm that represents the Traditional Owners and super fund members, referred to each fund's apparent failure to act in accordance with international human rights principles as a result of being unable to ensure that Santos avoids the adverse human rights impacts.

The complaint letter sent to super funds said: "Funds can discharge their obligations in a number of ways. In addition to effective engagement with Santos, international guidance directs funds to collaborate to increase their leverage and engage with governments and regulators to prevent human rights abuses."

"If leverage fails, funds are to consider divestment. All such actions are understood to be permitted and arguably required by Australian law particularly in circumstances where Santos' growth strategy has been described by analysts as financially reckless."

