Biden signs executive order on digital assets

US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order on ensuring the responsible development of digital assets, in a move that has seen the price of Bitcoin jump.

Signed overnight, the executive order outlines the first whole-of-government strategy aimed at protecting consumers, ensuring financial stability and national security, and addressing associated climate risks.

The order lays out a national policy for digital assets across six key priorities. These include consumer and investor protection; financial stability; illicit finance; US leadership in the global financial system and economic competitiveness; financial inclusion; and responsible innovation.

It comes as the market capitalisation of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, surpasses US$3 trillion, with surveys suggesting 16% of adults in the US are invested in, or have traded or used cryptocurrencies.

The price of Bitcoin rose after the announcement, jumping more than 8%, while other cryptocurrencies followed suit.

"The rise in digital assets creates an opportunity to reinforce American leadership in the global financial system and at the technological frontier, but also has substantial implications for consumer protection, financial stability, national security, and climate risk," the Biden administration said.

"The United States must maintain technological leadership in this rapidly growing space, supporting innovation while mitigating the risks for consumers, businesses, the broader financial system, and the climate. And it must play a leading role in international engagement and global governance of digital assets consistent with democratic values and US global competitiveness."

In terms of specific measures, the order directs the Department of Treasury and other agencies to develop policy recommendations to address implications of the sector's growth and encourages regulators to ensure sufficient oversight and safeguard against systemic risks. The Financial Stability Oversight Council must also do the same.

Among other things, the order directs the US government to take steps to study and support technology advances in the responsible development of digital assets systems in a way that reduces negative climate impacts.

Currently, it's estimated that Bitcoin mining uses more power globally each year than some countries, with the amount of electricity used in a single Bitcoin transaction equivalent to 78.5 days of consumption in the average US household, according to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index. Meanwhile, recent insights from NFT Club suggest 1.37 trees would need to be planted to offset just one non-fungible token sale.

The order also supports the development of a central bank digital currency, which the Federal Reserve is already consulting on. In late January the bank released a discussion paper weighing the pros and cons of introducing such a currency.