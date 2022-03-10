NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Biden signs executive order on digital assets

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 10 MAR 2022   12:12PM

US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order on ensuring the responsible development of digital assets, in a move that has seen the price of Bitcoin jump.

Signed overnight, the executive order outlines the first whole-of-government strategy aimed at protecting consumers, ensuring financial stability and national security, and addressing associated climate risks.

The order lays out a national policy for digital assets across six key priorities. These include consumer and investor protection; financial stability; illicit finance; US leadership in the global financial system and economic competitiveness; financial inclusion; and responsible innovation.

It comes as the market capitalisation of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, surpasses US$3 trillion, with surveys suggesting 16% of adults in the US are invested in, or have traded or used cryptocurrencies.

The price of Bitcoin rose after the announcement, jumping more than 8%, while other cryptocurrencies followed suit.

"The rise in digital assets creates an opportunity to reinforce American leadership in the global financial system and at the technological frontier, but also has substantial implications for consumer protection, financial stability, national security, and climate risk," the Biden administration said.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

"The United States must maintain technological leadership in this rapidly growing space, supporting innovation while mitigating the risks for consumers, businesses, the broader financial system, and the climate. And it must play a leading role in international engagement and global governance of digital assets consistent with democratic values and US global competitiveness."

In terms of specific measures, the order directs the Department of Treasury and other agencies to develop policy recommendations to address implications of the sector's growth and encourages regulators to ensure sufficient oversight and safeguard against systemic risks. The Financial Stability Oversight Council must also do the same.

Among other things, the order directs the US government to take steps to study and support technology advances in the responsible development of digital assets systems in a way that reduces negative climate impacts.

Currently, it's estimated that Bitcoin mining uses more power globally each year than some countries, with the amount of electricity used in a single Bitcoin transaction equivalent to 78.5 days of consumption in the average US household, according to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index. Meanwhile, recent insights from NFT Club suggest 1.37 trees would need to be planted to offset just one non-fungible token sale.

The order also supports the development of a central bank digital currency, which the Federal Reserve is already consulting on. In late January the bank released a discussion paper weighing the pros and cons of introducing such a currency.

Read more: Joe BidenCambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption IndexFederal ReserveFinancial Stability Oversight CouncilNFT Club
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Millions of trees needed to offset NFTs
How to invest in China: Capital Group
Fed to ban policymakers stock, bond trading
Chief economist update: US inflation may not be as transitory as the Fed believes
Keep COVID-19 in perspective: Panel
US upbeat on stimulus, vaccination
Aussie super funds and Biden's US infra push
Chief economist update: Disappointing jobs results raise Biden's stimulus bid
Chief economist update: Virus now, inflation later
Chief economist update: USA Inc is under new management

Editor's Choice

80% of Aussies expect ethical investing

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Four in five Australians expect their money in super, banks and other investments to be invested responsibly, with 17% of Australians already investing in ethical and responsible products, according to the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA).

Schroders launches new fund, wins mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Schroders has launched a new fund managed directly to the Your Future, Your Super alternatives benchmark, responding to demand from a government super fund now invested in the strategy.

Northern Trust creates new APAC quant team

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Northern Trust has established a new team of quantitative specialists for Asia Pacific, to be led out of Melbourne.

ASIC sets adviser exam dates

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC has set the final three sitting dates for the financial adviser exam in 2022.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Mary Manning

PORTFOLIO MANAGER
ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From a young age, Alphinity Investment Management's Mary Manning has known what she needed to do to succeed in financial services. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.