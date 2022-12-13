Newspaper icon
BGL adds company company tax return to software solution

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 13 DEC 2022   12:33PM

The SMSF provider released an electronic lodgment of the company tax return in its investment portfolio software solution, Simple Invest 360.

Simple Invest 360 is an end-to-end investment portfolio management solution for companies, individuals and trusts.

BGL managing director Ron Lesh explained that with the ATO's approval, clients can now prepare and electronically lodge the 2022 Company Tax Return in Simple Invest 360, streamlining their compliance workflow.

"This is a fantastic achievement and another industry first for the Simple Invest 360 product team, and I am incredibly proud of them," he said.

BGL said the release also includes automatically generated reports such as a declaration of dividends, dividends paid minute, directors' report and a dividend statement.

Previously, clients would have had to manually create all the supporting documentation in MS Word or Excel.

BGL Simple Invest 360 product manager Andrew Paszko added the investment solution is in a "class of its own."

"Offering investment reporting, CGT tracking, shareholder register, dividend payment, full set of financials, accounting work papers and now electronic lodgment of the Company Tax Return all in one user-friendly software," he said.

Read more: BGL
