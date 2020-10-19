NEWS
Executive Appointments
bfinance names client consultant
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 19 OCT 2020   12:16PM

Independent investment consultant bfinance has appointed a client consultant to lead institutional investor expansion in Australia.

Daniele Goldberg joins from Lloyds Banking Group where she has been for over a decade in both London and Sydney and was most recently associate director liability driven investment and insurance sales.

Commenting on her appointment Goldberg said she is thrilled to be joining and building on the company's strong reputation.

"Our bespoke service will continue to fill a gap in the Australian market, and I am excited by the opportunity to continue to build on this momentum," she said.

She will work with bfinance Australian senior director Frithjof van Zyp to assist asset owner clients in delivering manager implementation solutions such as manager search and selection, fee benchmarking, performance monitoring, and risk analytics.

van Zyp said: ""As Australian investors maintain their strong focus on governance and best practices, we are well placed to assist our clients with bfinance's robust decision-making solutions supported by trusted data and insights.

"Daniele brings to the team a great amount of enthusiasm, professionalism, and experience having worked with institutional investors for the past 10 years."

bfinance global head of client consulting and portfolio solutions Malcolm Hunt agreed and said it is a pleasure to welcome Goldberg to the team.

"Daniele's institutional investment experience and history of building deep and trusting client relationships makes her an ideal addition to the team and represents an important step in the continued growth in our services to and support for the Australian market," he said.

