BetaShares' Nasdaq ETF surpasses $1bn

BetaShares' Nasdaq 100 ETF exceeded $1 billion in assets under management at the end of August, a net increase of more than $500 million since the outset of the year.

As of the end of August, the ETF had $1.17 billion in AUM. Around $300 million of the fund's $500 million in inflows was new money, with the remaining $200 million thanks to a rise in value of global technology stocks.

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said the ETF manager was excited that the fund had achieved such a significant milestone.

"Technology has been a key driver of growth in global stock markets for some time now, a trend that has been reinforced as the world increasingly moves online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"We're very proud that tens of thousands of Australian investors and their advisers are now using the NDQ ETF to obtain a core allocation to global equities, with dynamic growth potential."

The Nasdaq 100 ETF has returned 25.8% year-to-date, and has returned 22.4% per annum since its inception in May 2015 to the end of August.

The fund has outperformed Australian shares by 17.2% per annum and global shares by 13.2% per annum in this same time frame.

Vynokur maintained that despite the Nasdaq 100 index's recent pullback, the drivers of growth still remain.

"The recent pullback in global technology stocks needs to be seen in the context of the sector's overall performance this year," he said.

"The reality is that stocks like Apple, Amazon and Netflix have all enjoyed significant share price rises.

"The drivers of these rises remain intact, and so the growth story of these stocks remains compelling - however the rate of increase in market valuations we have seen in the last six months clearly can't be sustained indefinitely."

BetaShares has enjoyed enviable success of late, receiving more than $3.7 billion in new money year to date. The ETF manager now has $13 billion in assets under management.

The broader ETF industry itself has gone from strength to strength of late, with assets under management hitting an all-time high of $70 billion in August.

"The ETF industry has emerged from the market turmoil of the last few months in a strong position, as Australian investors increasingly turn to ETFs to express their investment views," Vynokur said.