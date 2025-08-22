Newspaper icon
Betashares adds emerging markets ETF

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 22 AUG 2025   11:52AM

Betashares is bringing another exchange-traded fund (ETF) to its lineup, marking its third addition this month.

The Betashares MSCI Emerging Markets Complex ETF (ASX: BEMG) - available on the ASX from August 25 - will provide investors with access to over 1200 companies in key sectors such as technology, financials, consumer goods and resources. These companies span across more than 20 emerging economies including Asia, Latin America, eastern Europe and Africa.

BEMG tracks the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and incurs a management fee of 0.35% per annum.

Investors and financial advisers can use BEMG to access the long-term growth potential of developing markets in a convenient and cost-effective structure, Betashares said.

Betashares sees significant growth potential within the asset class as trends such as the rising middle class, rapid urbanisation and accelerating digital transformation place emerging markets at the forefront of global economic expansions.

Betashares added that emerging markets are outpacing developed markets while showing lower correlation, providing a cushion to a portfolio to help reduce overall volatility.

Commenting, Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said emerging markets are often overlooked.

"BEMG will offer Australian investors and their financial advisers' exposure to some of the fastest growing economies in the world and can help diversify portfolios beyond developed markets like the US and Europe," Vynokur said.

"Despite their growth, emerging markets exposures remain difficult to access directly - BEMG will bridge this gap within a convenient, cost-effective and familiar ETF structure.

"To that end, we're proud to expand our line-up of global equities investment solutions to assist investors and their financial advisers in building more robust portfolios."

Earlier this month, Betashares launched a new global bond ETF and a new equity income ETF.

