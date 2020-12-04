NEWS
Investment
Best managed funds, ETFs named
BY STAFF WRITER  |  FRIDAY, 4 DEC 2020   12:41PM

Too many funds, which one to pick? Money magazine's annual Best of the Best Awards recognise the standout performers.

The 2021 awards looked at the top-five across 12 unlisted fund categories and separately, three ETP categories. To win funds needed to have not just the best headline returns but also score well on factors such as how much their returns varied month to month.

In ETPs, the winner for Australian shares was Shares Core S&P/ASX 200 (ASX: IOZ) followed by Vanguard's VAS and State Street's STW.

The best fixed-interest ETP was also from BlackRock its iShares Core Composite Bond ETF (ASX: IAF). The second best in the category was SPDR S&P/ASX Australian Bond Fund (ASX: BOND), which had better one, three, and five year headline returns than IAF.

In international shares ETPs, BetaShares' ETHI was the standout performer beating the second-best iShares's IOO by a wide margin over one (26.3% to 11.8%), three (21.48% p.a. to 14.04% p.a.).

Aussie equities winners

In unlisted managed funds, the best listed property fund was Pendal Property Securities Fund (-16.56% for the year and 6.39% p.a. over five years), followed by UBS Property Securities and Ironbark Paladin Property Securities Fund.

Best Australian shares fund was Pinnacle boutique Hyperion's Australian Growth Companies Fund (18.64% for the year and 12.52% p.a. over five years), followed by Alliance Bernstein's Managed Volatility Equities Fund (-1.59% and 9.38% p.a. over five years).

In Aussie small caps Macquarie's Australian Small Companies (1.45% for the year and 18.64% p.a. over five years) was the winner, followed by Copia boutique OC's Micro Cap Fund (14.56% for the year and 14.78% p.a. for five years).

Alphinity's Sustainable Share Fund (-4.96% for the year and 8.26% p.a. over five years) was the best Australian shares ESG fund.

Global equities winners

Magellan's Global Fund (8.97% over the year and 12.03% p.a. over five years) topped the international shares funds category, followed by Hyperion's Global Growth Companies Fund (23.16% for the year and 19.95% p.a. over five years).

Of the ESG funds in the category, the best performance came from BetaShares' ETHI followed by Pengana International Fund - Ethical Opportunities (11.92% for the year and 7.13% p.a. over five years).

In emerging markets equities, the Fidelity Global Emerging Markets Fund (1.69% for the year and 9.14% p.a. for five years) was the best performer.

Fixed income and rest

Moving to fixed income, Niko Asset Management's Australian Bond Fund (4.27% for the year and 4.85% p.a. over five years) was the best Australian fixed-interest fund.

The best income fund was the PIMCO Australian Short-term Bond Fund (2.7% for the year and 3.4% p.a. over five years).

In listed real assets, Magellan's Infrastructure Fund (Unhedged) returned -6.78% for the year and 8.6% p.a. over five years, making it the winner.

The best multi-sector fund was the IOOF MultiMix Balanced Growth Trust (2.12% for the year and 6.86% p.a. over five years).

The full list of Best of the Best winners is revealed in Money's December-January issue, out now. For more information on how the winners were selected, click here.

Editor's Choice
Aware Super completes WA Super merger
KANIKA SOOD
The industry superannuation fund has completed its merger with WA Super initiated earlier this year and now has $135 billion in assets and one million members.
IOOF abandons AET sale
KANIKA SOOD
IOOF yesterday said it won't be pursuing an offer to buy its retail trustee Australian Executor Trustee business.
Data letting ESG down: BlackRock
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Despite the growing emphasis on sustainability and the mainstream nature of ESG considerations, investors are still struggling to find adequate data to inform their decisions.
Shadforth executive moves to Akambo
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The former head of advice for Shadforth has moved to Akambo Financial Group, a boutique dealer group with big growth plans.
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
