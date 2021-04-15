Bernie Madoff dies in prison

The architect of the largest Ponzi scheme in US history has died in prison aged 82.

Bernie Madoff had been serving his sentence at FMC Butner, an administrative security federal medical centre for male offenders located in North Carolina, at the time of his death.

Madoff would not have been eligible for release until the year 2137. He admitted to perpetrating a massive Ponzi scheme in 2008 and was subsequently sentenced to 150 years in prison.

His passing was confirmed by his attorney, Brandon Sample, who had been petitioning for Madoff's release on compassionate grounds due to his terminal kidney failure. In May 2020, Madoff's life expectancy was 18 months.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had conducted five major investigations into Madoff, dating back to 1992, but had failed to find evidence of his fraud for over a decade.

Madoff was at one point the chair of the NASDAQ stock exchange.

He ran a brokerage, Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities, which was one of the largest market maker businesses on Wall Street - claiming to execute over the counter orders.

The asset management division of the company was nothing but a Ponzi scheme. It used investor money to pay other investors.

The amount of money lost by the 38,000 investors in the Ponzi scheme is estimated at between US $18 billion and US $65 billion. Reports conflict on how long Madoff was perpetuating the fraud, the SEC had cause to look into his business in the early 90s but some believe the Ponzi scheme began as early as the 1970s.

He is survived by his wife Ruth Madoff. She attempted suicide with her husband after his arrest for fraud in 2008.

Madoff's sons, Mark Madoff and Andrew Madoff, who were instrumental in exposing their father's fraud both passed away in the years following his arrest.

Mark Madoff died by suicide on the second anniversary of his father's arrest. Andrew Madoff died while undergoing treatment for cancer in 2014.

The unravelling of Madoff's Ponzi scheme also revealed several significant failures by regulators to identify the fraud and protect investors. In the aftermath, the SEC made several reforms to prevent such a fraud occurring again.

These reforms included encouraging insider cooperation, conducting risk-based examinations, recruiting staff with specialist skills to identify fraud, advocating for whistleblowers and seeking more resources to fight fraud.

The US Department of Justice's Madoff Victim Fund has distributed more than $2.7 billion to the 38,000 victims worldwide. Work is still being done to return more money to victims of Madoff's fraud.