NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Bermuda-based fund launches down under
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 SEP 2020   12:09PM

A boutique manager has launched its Bermuda-based fund to the Australian market, with underlying assets in US life insurance policies.

The Life Settlements Fund is projected to return 8-12% per annum according to its manager Laureola Advisors, with near zero correlation to equity markets.

The strategy is led locally by Alex Lee, a former Barclays Capital vice president of equity and funds structured markets, who sees potential for the fund for SMSF trustees, self-directed investors and family offices seeking higher returns from their fixed interest assets.

"The underlying assets are US life insurance policies and everyone knows how life insurance works and why there is a guaranteed pay-out from the Life Insurance Company," Laureola founder Tony Bremness said.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

"There's room for growth: the US life insurance market is currently US$20 trillion."

The fund invests in life insurance policies which it buys from the owner, paying for the premium until the insured person dies. The Life Settlements Fund then collects a pay-out form the insurance company.

Laureola believes this is a "win-win" for both buyers and sellers of life insurance policies as it pays two to three times more to the policy owner than they would receive from the life insurance company.

"People relinquish their life insurance for many reasons including that the family has grown up and mortgage paid out so the need for life insurance is diminished or circumstances mean they can no longer afford to keep the policy," Bremness said.

"Interestingly, 85% of life policies in the US are cancelled by the insured, who are unaware of the life settlement option."

Laureola has US$73 million under management, with US$65 million of this invested in its Bermuda-based master fund, regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

The master fund has been investing in life settlements since April 2013, with the fund manager arguing that life settlements is a "credible fixed income alternative".

Alongside a near zero correlation to equity markets, Laureola said the fund could also provide investors with regular income, a risk profile similar to fixed interest, a return profile between fixed interest and equities and returns well ahead of inflation.

Laureola Advisors is based in the British Virgin Islands.

Read more: Life InsuranceLaureola AdvisorsLife Settlements FundTony BremnessAlex LeeBarclays CapitalBermudaBritish Virgin Islands
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Ponzi scheme allegations levelled at Mayfair 101
Wealthy Aussies panic buy life insurance
FSC reveals life insurance data
Life insurers fork out more for mental health
Super advocate takes FSC to task over TPD tests
Insurer invokes financial hardship policy
COVID-19 drives Aussies to check exemptions
ASIC urges insurance flexibility
Life insurers prepare for grilling
Not safe to launch: APRA
Editor's Choice
BNP Paribas AM CIO steps down
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:54PM
BNP Paribas Asset Management's investments chief for the Asia Pacific has retired after more than three decades of service.
J.P. Morgan rolls out global accounting services
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:49PM
J.P. Morgan has begun moving its Australian customers over to its global accounting system, which will give local clients access to additional services.
Masterfund assets decline
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:11PM
The masterfunds sector lost $38.4 billion over the 2019-20 financial year but has almost recovered the losses instigated by the global pandemic, the latest Plan For Life data show.
Bermuda-based fund launches down under
ALLY SELBY  |   12:09PM
A boutique manager has launched its Bermuda-based fund to the Australian market, with underlying assets in US life insurance policies.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
22-24
DIVE IN FESTIVAL 2020 
SEP
23
Get to know WOB 
SEP
23
WOMEN IN SUPER: FROM MANAGER TO LEADER 
SEP
23
ACSA Member Webinar - "Careers in the new normal" 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 9lHUKDq5