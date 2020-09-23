Bermuda-based fund launches down under

A boutique manager has launched its Bermuda-based fund to the Australian market, with underlying assets in US life insurance policies.

The Life Settlements Fund is projected to return 8-12% per annum according to its manager Laureola Advisors, with near zero correlation to equity markets.

The strategy is led locally by Alex Lee, a former Barclays Capital vice president of equity and funds structured markets, who sees potential for the fund for SMSF trustees, self-directed investors and family offices seeking higher returns from their fixed interest assets.

"The underlying assets are US life insurance policies and everyone knows how life insurance works and why there is a guaranteed pay-out from the Life Insurance Company," Laureola founder Tony Bremness said.

"There's room for growth: the US life insurance market is currently US$20 trillion."

The fund invests in life insurance policies which it buys from the owner, paying for the premium until the insured person dies. The Life Settlements Fund then collects a pay-out form the insurance company.

Laureola believes this is a "win-win" for both buyers and sellers of life insurance policies as it pays two to three times more to the policy owner than they would receive from the life insurance company.

"People relinquish their life insurance for many reasons including that the family has grown up and mortgage paid out so the need for life insurance is diminished or circumstances mean they can no longer afford to keep the policy," Bremness said.

"Interestingly, 85% of life policies in the US are cancelled by the insured, who are unaware of the life settlement option."

Laureola has US$73 million under management, with US$65 million of this invested in its Bermuda-based master fund, regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

The master fund has been investing in life settlements since April 2013, with the fund manager arguing that life settlements is a "credible fixed income alternative".

Alongside a near zero correlation to equity markets, Laureola said the fund could also provide investors with regular income, a risk profile similar to fixed interest, a return profile between fixed interest and equities and returns well ahead of inflation.

Laureola Advisors is based in the British Virgin Islands.