Bennelong boutique shuts up shop

Just two months on from shuttering its flagship fund, Touchstone Asset Management has closed its doors.

As first reported by Financial Standard, the boutique wound up the Touchstone Index Unaware Fund in May. This was largely due to the low funds under management of about $14 million.

At the time, Touchstone said it would continue to manage funds invested directly through private mandates. It said it had more than $1 billion invested in Australian equities on behalf of direct, advised and institutional clients.

However, the closure of the Bennelong Funds Management affiliate has now been confirmed.

"Following discussions between the Bennelong Funds Management board and Touchstone Asset Management's team, it was agreed that the Touchstone business would struggle to maintain scale in the current environment," Bennelong chief executive John Burke said.

"It was therefore decided that it would be in the best interests of investors to close Touchstone and return all funds to investors. This decision was a mutual one and was not taken lightly.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to acknowledge the work and achievements of the Touchstone team over the past 10 years and wish them all the best in their future successes."

Touchstone was launched in 2015 by principals Jack Chemello, Suellen Morgan and Mary Feros. At its height, it had some $3.5 billion in funds under management.

Burke attributed the decision to pressure from the Your Future, Your Super legislation, institutions' efforts to in-house investments, and a weak asset raising environment.

However, he added: "There are always cycles and change in equity markets, and we continue to see good opportunities for independent and active boutique fund managers."

"This includes managers targeting specific sectors such as infrastructure, real estate and fixed interest as well as those focussed on both Australian and emerging markets, across the market capitalisation spectrum."