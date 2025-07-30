Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Bennelong boutique shuts up shop

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 JUL 2025   12:35PM

Just two months on from shuttering its flagship fund, Touchstone Asset Management has closed its doors.

As first reported by Financial Standard, the boutique wound up the Touchstone Index Unaware Fund in May. This was largely due to the low funds under management of about $14 million.

At the time, Touchstone said it would continue to manage funds invested directly through private mandates. It said it had more than $1 billion invested in Australian equities on behalf of direct, advised and institutional clients.

However, the closure of the Bennelong Funds Management affiliate has now been confirmed.

"Following discussions between the Bennelong Funds Management board and Touchstone Asset Management's team, it was agreed that the Touchstone business would struggle to maintain scale in the current environment," Bennelong chief executive John Burke said.

"It was therefore decided that it would be in the best interests of investors to close Touchstone and return all funds to investors.  This decision was a mutual one and was not taken lightly.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to acknowledge the work and achievements of the Touchstone team over the past 10 years and wish them all the best in their future successes."

Touchstone was launched in 2015 by principals Jack Chemello, Suellen Morgan and Mary Feros. At its height, it had some $3.5 billion in funds under management.

Burke attributed the decision to pressure from the Your Future, Your Super legislation, institutions' efforts to in-house investments, and a weak asset raising environment.

However, he added: "There are always cycles and change in equity markets, and we continue to see good opportunities for independent and active boutique fund managers."

"This includes managers targeting specific sectors such as infrastructure, real estate and fixed interest as well as those focussed on both Australian and emerging markets, across the market capitalisation spectrum."

Read more: Touchstone Asset ManagementBennelong Funds ManagementTouchstone Index Unaware FundJohn BurkeFinancial StandardJack ChemelloMary FerosSuellen Morgan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Bennelong launches Allspring Global Income Fund
Sydney Alternative Investment Week to return in September
Cbus deputy chief executive resigns
Federated Hermes 'not far away' from launching Australian wholesale products
CBA head of Australian economics steps down
ISS Market Intelligence acquires Autus
Alternatives stable pushes Navigator assets higher
Section 899 ditched but companies face tax uncertainties
Rainmaker names new executive director of research
James Mawhinney contravened law: Federal Court

Editor's Choice

Bennelong boutique shuts up shop

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Just two months on from shuttering its flagship fund, Touchstone Asset Management has closed its doors.

Former adviser charged over clients' near $1m loss

MATTHEW WAI
A permanently banned former financial adviser has been slapped with multiple charges for allegedly making dishonest representations to potential investors in relation to acquiring shares in his own doomed company.

RBA cut all but certain: Experts

ELIZA BAVIN
Annual CPI data shows inflation has continued to slow, coming it at 2.1%.

Sydney Alternative Investment Week to return in September

STAFF WRITER
Financial Standard is proud to be the official media partner of the 2025 Sydney Alternatives Investment Week, running September 22-26.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
31

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Mark Carlile

Mark Carlile

HEAD OF WHOLESALE - AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
J.P. Morgan Asset Management head of wholesale Australia and New Zealand Mark Carlile has always put respect for others front and centre, and it's carried him a long way. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media