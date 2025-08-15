Newspaper icon
Investment

Bell Financial reports 44% slump in profit

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 15 AUG 2025   12:35PM

Bell Financial Group (BFG) saw net profit after tax slump by 44% in its latest performance update, dragged by market volatility impacting the broking business.

The group reported NPAT of $9.3 million for its half-year to June 2025 results.

The broking division's revenue across retail and institutional was down 23.5% year-on-year, dropping to $69.4 million. It made an after-tax loss of $2.8 million.

Broking, under Bell Potter Securities, which comprises a large chunk of the business' revenue, was "adversely impacted by volatility across global markets during the first half," BFG said.

Conversely, revenue for the technology and platforms division or Bell Potter Capital grew by 14.1% year on year to $21.1 million, while NPAT was $4.5 million, up 9.8% on the prior corresponding period.

Th products and services division reported revenue of $25.2 million, up 10% year on year, while NPAT was $7.6 million, up 22.6%. This unit comprises Bell Direct, Bell Direct Advantage and Desktop Broker.

BFG co-chief executive Dean Davenport said: "Growth in the recurring revenue divisions remains strong and is set to continue as we transform into a more diversified wealth management business with multiple, scalable revenue streams. The goal is to create a stronger, more resilient business that continues growing through all phases of the market cycle."

Davenport added that an increase in operating costs during the period reflects investment in future growth, including investment in the new Bell Potter wealth platform, developing other new products and services that will launch in the near term, and an inaugural graduate program.

In July, BFG partnered with Praemium to create a wealth management platform and holistic solution across all asset classes for Bell Potter Retail.

"Our inhouse platform currently manages $6 billion in client assets, of the $43 billion Bell Potter clients sponsored holdings," he said.

"Research indicates that more than one third of Bell Potter clients hold in excess of 50% of their portfolios outside the firm, representing an addressable market exceeding $80 billion."

Read more: BFGBell Financial GroupBell Potter SecuritiesBell Direct AdvantageDean DavenportBell Potter CapitalBell Potter RetailDesktop BrokerPraemium
