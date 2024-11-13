Bell Financial Group bids $51m for SelfWealth

Bell Financial Group (BFG) is proposing to acquire SelfWealth for $51 million in a deal which both parties find "compelling."

BFG said in offering 22 cents for each SelfWealth security, shareholders of the trading platform "will benefit through increased scale in BFG's online broking business and cost synergies."

The offer price represents an 83% premium on SelfWealth's November 12 closing share price of 12 cents.

SelfWealth has nearly 130,000 active portfolios and funds under administration (FUA) of about $11 billion. The transaction will see BFG's FUA rise to $94 billion.

At the end of June, SelfWealth had 128,700 active traders and made $27.6 million in operating revenue and $3.4 million in profit.

SelfWealth chair Christine Christian said the board and management view the proposal as "compelling for SelfWealth's shareholders, team members, and clients."

"It would deliver value to shareholders, with an attractive cash price and the potential to share in possible synergies for those electing to receive BFG shares. We also believe our clients will benefit from BFG's diversified wealth management offering," she said.

SelfWealth's board is moving ahead with negotiating a binding implementation deed with BFG on an exclusive basis.

Christian said the board intends to unanimously recommend that its shareholders vote in favour of the BFG proposal in the absence of a superior proposal.

BFG chair Brian Wilson said: "Clients of both businesses will benefit from a superior user experience through leveraging the respective strengths of both businesses, and access to the broader array of products and services available within BFG."

Separately, Bell Asset Management (BAM) appointed Lucinda Hill as executive general manager of product and operations in a newly created role.

Hill joins BAM in January 2025. She spent more than 10 years at Paradice Investment Management as chief operating officer and chief compliance officer based in Colorado.

BAM chief executive Michael Lovett said Hill's new role is designed to bolster strategic growth and bring sharper operational focus to its Australian and international markets.

"Her deep understanding of both the Australian and US markets, along with her strong product development focus, aligns perfectly with our vision. Her operational insight will be instrumental as we pursue our global ambitions while keeping our Australian clients front and centre," he said.

Before Paradice, Hill worked in client servicing roles at Apostle Asset Management, Renaissance Investment Management, and Barclays Global Investors.

"We're intensifying our efforts in the US, recognising substantial opportunities for expansion through enhanced offshore distribution. At the same time, our dedication to the Australian market remains unwavering, and Lucinda's dual-market expertise will support our mission to serve clients globally while prioritising Australian needs," Lovett said.