Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Bell Financial Group bids $51m for SelfWealth

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 NOV 2024   12:22PM

Bell Financial Group (BFG) is proposing to acquire SelfWealth for $51 million in a deal which both parties find "compelling."

BFG said in offering 22 cents for each SelfWealth security, shareholders of the trading platform "will benefit through increased scale in BFG's online broking business and cost synergies."

The offer price represents an 83% premium on SelfWealth's November 12 closing share price of 12 cents.

SelfWealth has nearly 130,000 active portfolios and funds under administration (FUA) of about $11 billion. The transaction will see BFG's FUA rise to $94 billion.

At the end of June, SelfWealth had 128,700 active traders and made $27.6 million in operating revenue and $3.4 million in profit.

SelfWealth chair Christine Christian said the board and management view the proposal as "compelling for SelfWealth's shareholders, team members, and clients."

"It would deliver value to shareholders, with an attractive cash price and the potential to share in possible synergies for those electing to receive BFG shares. We also believe our clients will benefit from BFG's diversified wealth management offering," she said.

SelfWealth's board is moving ahead with negotiating a binding implementation deed with BFG on an exclusive basis.

Christian said the board intends to unanimously recommend that its shareholders vote in favour of the BFG proposal in the absence of a superior proposal.

BFG chair Brian Wilson said: "Clients of both businesses will benefit from a superior user experience through leveraging the respective strengths of both businesses, and access to the broader array of products and services available within BFG."

Separately, Bell Asset Management (BAM) appointed Lucinda Hill as executive general manager of product and operations in a newly created role.

Hill joins BAM in January 2025. She spent more than 10 years at Paradice Investment Management as chief operating officer and chief compliance officer based in Colorado.

BAM chief executive Michael Lovett said Hill's new role is designed to bolster strategic growth and bring sharper operational focus to its Australian and international markets.

"Her deep understanding of both the Australian and US markets, along with her strong product development focus, aligns perfectly with our vision. Her operational insight will be instrumental as we pursue our global ambitions while keeping our Australian clients front and centre," he said.

Before Paradice, Hill worked in client servicing roles at Apostle Asset Management, Renaissance Investment Management, and Barclays Global Investors.

"We're intensifying our efforts in the US, recognising substantial opportunities for expansion through enhanced offshore distribution. At the same time, our dedication to the Australian market remains unwavering, and Lucinda's dual-market expertise will support our mission to serve clients globally while prioritising Australian needs," Lovett said.

Read more: BFGBell Financial GroupSelfWealth forApostle Asset ManagementBarclays Global InvestorsBell Asset ManagementBrian WilsonChristine ChristianLucinda HillMichael LovettParadice Investment ManagementRenaissance Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Second bidder enters SelfWealth takeover talks
Acadian, Yarra among most commonly used external managers by super funds
SPAC acquires Australian Food & Agriculture
Longreach hires Channel Capital sales lead, launches advisory firm
Qualitas shines in FY24, Charter Hall contracts
Bell Financial half-year profit soars 50%, revenue up
Magellan inks strategic partnership as results hint at turnaround
Challenger executive joins Bell FG
SSGA appoints local head of intermediary
Bell Financial Group launches Tandem Securities

Editor's Choice

Size of super industry on ASIC's radar

ELIZA BAVIN
Speaking at the ASIC Annual Forum, commissioner Simone Constant reinforced that while historically super has posed little risk to financial stability, as the sector grows so too do the risks.

Cbus appoints head of advice

ELIZABETH FRY
Cbus has recruited a former CareSuper executive as head of advice.

AustralianSuper well placed to achieve mega-scale ambitions: Morningstar

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper has the right strategic recipe and leadership to continue delivering for members, but there are some areas to keep an eye on, Morningstar says.

Chief member officer departs Rest

ELIZABETH FRY
After a near decade-long career with Rest, Deborah Potts will step down from her role as chief member officer and finish up with the fund in mid-December.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18

Unlocking investment opportunities in Australia's commercial real estate debt market 

DEC
10

Webinar - 2024: The year in wealth management 

FEB
18

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
11

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Peter Worn

Peter Worn

JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR
FINURA
As the co-founder and joint managing director of Finura Group, Peter Worn has built a stellar resume educationally and professionally. But it was overcoming a personal struggle that he's most proud of. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach