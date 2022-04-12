Barrenjoey poaches several new hires

Barrenjoey has recently acquired several key senior staff from rival companies.

The new appointees include Sam Webb from Credit Suisse for small caps sales. He'll work alongside founding principal and head of emerging company's Chad Mikhael and founding principal Daniella Crollini.

Webb's appointment will expand Barrenjoey's coverage of emerging companies; he will have a focus on the resources sector.

Angus McEoch who was previously CLSA's country head also comes to Barrenjoey as its new head of Asia distribution.

McEoch spent three years at CLSA and had also previously been a trader at Jefferies and Argonaut in Hong Kong.

Barrenjoey has also recently hired Peter Watson who comes from Goldman Sachs, to focus on clients in the resource sector. Watson will be based in Perth.

These hires follow the appointment of chief economist Jo Masters who joined in March.

Masters joined from EY where she was chief economist for over three years. She also previously worked at ANZ and Macquarie Group.