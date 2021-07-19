Bank rebound buoys Aussie equities funds

The Australian banking sector has rebounded from being among the worst performers of the 2020 financial year to among the best for 2021.

That's according to Mercer's Australian Shares Investment Manager Performance Survey.

The survey also demonstrated the continued recovery of value stocks, and the outperformance of active management.

At an individual stock level, Mercer found that Commonwealth Bank was the largest stock contributor over the financial year, followed by ANZ, Fortescue, BHP, NAB and Westpac.

"While the second half of 2020 was a strong period for quality/growth managers, as markets rallied from the March 2020 Covid lows, the last six months of the financial year have seen a recovery in value stocks, and in particular financials and materials," Mercer head of portfolio management Ronan McCabe said.

"Cyclical stocks in the financials, materials and consumer discretionary sectors typically outperform the market as they are able to benefit from the upswing in earnings and profitability. Stocks that are more sensitive to the economic cycle have seen earnings recover strongly and share prices soar."

Funds found to perform above the median over the financial year include Bennelong Core Equities, ECP AM All Cap, Hyperion Australian Growth, Maple-Brown Abbott Australian Share Fund and Perpetual Australia Share Fund.

All but the Maple-Brown Abbott Fund had investments in consumer discretionary as a contributing factor to outperformance against their benchmarks.

Meanwhile, Mercer found several low volatility funds performed below the median in the same period. These include AB Managed Volatility Equities, Acadian Australian Equity Managed Volatility, Plato Australian Shares Low Volatility Income and State Street Australian Equity Fund.

For the full financial year, Mercer found the median manager generated higher returns than the S&P/ASX 300 Index.

"This is a continuation of the outperformance seen in the previous financial year, when the median manager fell less than the Australian equity benchmark," Mercer said.

"The performance gap between the upper and lower quartile managers has narrowed compared to FY 2020. While cyclical stocks continued to rise in the last quarter of the financial year, there was a notable resurgence of interest in growth stocks, resulting in a reasonably broad based rally. We believe that these changes highlight the importance of diversification when selecting a portfolio of active managers and strategies."