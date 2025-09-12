Newspaper icon
AZ NGA forms strategic partnership with Qld advice firm

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 12 SEP 2025   11:36AM

AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) has partnered with MiQ Private Wealth to provide succession solutions for its retiring partners, while funding the group's future expansion plans.

Established in 2015, the Queensland-based MiQ has over 50 employees, 15 financial advisers and several additional shareholders, some of whom have retired but retained equity in the business. It currently has eight advice partners and typically aims for growth through both organic and M&A activity.

MiQ joins AZ NGA's network as it expands the organisation's regional presence through its seven office locations, including Geraldton, Toowoomba, and Canberra.

AZ NGA group chief executive Paul Barrett said MIQ's proven track record propelled the agreement.

"Over the past 10 years, MiQ has grown significantly through both organic activity and a disciplined M&A strategy focused on acquiring firms within its Australian financial services licence community and known regional opportunities," Barrett said.

"The group services a broad client base ranging from wealth accumulators and retirees to high-net-worth individuals, as well as a specialist Asian business servicing Chinese, Singaporean and Taiwanese clients."

Meanwhile, MiQ chair David Brown noted that AZ NGA stood out among the five other potential partners it received offers from for its ability to steer growth.

"We were looking for a way to enable retiring and retired partners to realise the value of their equity and allow others to buy in," Brown said.

"We also wanted to continue growing, particularly through M&A. We could have borrowed more money from the bank and grown alone, but we decided to bring on a strategic partner who could help us scale up and accelerate our journey.

"The board wanted a partner who could provide professional development and career opportunities for our team, and also a network of peers for advisers in our regional offices.

"We can't provide that at the moment, but AZ NGA has people all over the country and specifically in areas where we are, which will expose our advisers to local, like-minded advisers and new opportunities."

The announcement marks the largest AZ NGA's deal with a new entity following Oaktree Capital Management's takeover as the largest shareholder last year. The transaction was finalised in December.

In March, Eureka Whittaker Macnaught and Foster Raffan iPlan - both part of AZ NGA - merged to form a large, multi-disciplinary firm serving around 2500 clients.

