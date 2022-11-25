Newspaper icon
Investment
AXA IM Alts launches BTR strategy, partners with NHFIC

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 25 NOV 2022   12:12PM

AXA IM Alts will offer social and affordable built-to-rent housing through a partnership with St George Community Housing (SGCH) and the National Housing and Finance Investment Corporation (NHFIC).

AXA IM Alts' strategy is supplemented by funding from the NHFIC as part of a total umbrella commitment of $300 million.

Its first construction, in Westmead, Western Sydney, will be managed by SGCH and is expected to be completed by 2025. It's expected to be operationally net zero and is targeting a five-star green rating.

"Westmead is an area with one of the highest concentrations of key workers nationally and is set to benefit from the expansion of the surrounding health and innovation precinct over the coming decade," AXA IM Alts head of Australia Antoine Mesnage said.

"We recognise the need for quality key worker housing in major employment hubs across Sydney, and our first project in Westmead will offer a solution to these workers who are essential in supporting the needs of the community.

"Our commitment to the Westmead project, along with our strategic partnership with SGCH and NHFIC, will allow us to bring forward much needed supply of high quality, sustainable and affordable new homes, while aligning with our broader ambition of investing with purpose to help improve society and quality of life."

SGCH chief executive Scott Langford said that the group is excited to be bringing together institutional capital with the capability of major partners and the support of the NHFIC to increase the supply of affordable and sustainable housing through regulated not for profit community housing.

"Thriving communities and vibrant economies depend on a diversity of people being able to live, learn, work, and play to create great places," he said.

Meanwhile, NHFIC chief executive Nathan Dal Bon said: "This is a ground-breaking agreement that clearly demonstrates how the NHFIC can partner with the community housing sector and institutional investors to find innovative new ways to deliver much-needed affordable housing."

